ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD cancels Feb. 1 classes

Leander ISD has canceled all classes and activities for Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Leander ISD has canceled school for Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. Due to significant icing forecasted overnight and into the morning with the possibility or power outages and temperatures below freezing, the district announced it canceled all classes, practices, rehearsals and games. Meal service will also not be available. LISD said it will continue to evaluate weather conditions and provide the community with any updates to changes in school schedules for Feb. 2. According to LISD, the district tries to make decisions on school closures by 5:30 a.m. or earlier the day of the incident.
LEANDER, TX
cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY BOARD OF TRUSTEES ELECT NEW CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR

Vice Chair Gonzalez and Trustee Romero elected as next Chair and Vice Chair becoming the first pair of women to serve in these roles on the CPS Energy Board. January 30, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – Today, the CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to elect Janie Martinez Gonzalez as the new Board Chair and Dr. Francine Sanders Romero as the new Vice Chair. This is effective February 1, 2023, and will make the first time a pair of women will lead the CPS Energy Board in these roles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Schools to be closed Feb. 1 in New Braunfels ISD

NBISD parents can find updates on weather impacts on the district's social media pages. (Courtesy New Braunfels ISD) New Braunfels ISD has announced closures to all campuses and after-school activities due to forecasted winter weather conditions Feb. 1. Campuses were also closed Jan. 31 due to local weather conditions. The...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Façade grants continue progress in Downtown Seguin

(Seguin) — Recently, the Seguin Main Street Advisory Board reviewed eleven applications for FIX-IT Façade grants in downtown Seguin and recommended nine projects for funding. The façade grants continue to be the most effective tool in downtown Seguin’s revitalization. These small grants make a big difference in a...
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD cancels after-school activities Jan. 30, closes school Jan. 31

After-school programs in Dripping Springs ISD will be closed Jan. 30, and school will not open Jan. 31 amid winter weather. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Due to inclement winter weather in the Hill Country and Austin metro, Dripping Springs ISD has canceled all after-school programs and meetings on Monday, Jan. 30. Students in after-school care programs will be picked up from school as soon as possible.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Hays and San Marcos School Districts Cancel Class Ahead of Winter Blast

The winter weather impacting Central Texas has prompted two local school districts to cancel classes. In the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, classes have been canceled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That includes all district offices. After school activities will also be canceled on Tuesday, however they may resume on Wednesday. If your child is involved in an after school program, check with the activity sponsor or coach for a decision about Wednesday.
SAN MARCOS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

SJWTX Acquires Two More Water Companies in Comal County

SJW Group said its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc. — doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) — will purchase two more water companies in Comal County. The pending acquisitions will add more than 550 customers and provide a 50% increase in available water supply for current customer needs and future growth, SJW Group said in a statement Jan. 24.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy