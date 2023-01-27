Leander ISD has canceled all classes and activities for Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Leander ISD has canceled school for Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. Due to significant icing forecasted overnight and into the morning with the possibility or power outages and temperatures below freezing, the district announced it canceled all classes, practices, rehearsals and games. Meal service will also not be available. LISD said it will continue to evaluate weather conditions and provide the community with any updates to changes in school schedules for Feb. 2. According to LISD, the district tries to make decisions on school closures by 5:30 a.m. or earlier the day of the incident.

LEANDER, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO