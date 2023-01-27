Read full article on original website
Austin ISD invites public to learn about the district's FY 2023-24 budget
During the meetings, district officials will offer what they call "community conversations" for the upcoming budget. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD is inviting parents and members of the community to learn about the district's plans and priorities regarding the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. In February, the district will hold three...
Leander ISD cancels Feb. 1 classes
Leander ISD has canceled all classes and activities for Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Leander ISD has canceled school for Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. Due to significant icing forecasted overnight and into the morning with the possibility or power outages and temperatures below freezing, the district announced it canceled all classes, practices, rehearsals and games. Meal service will also not be available. LISD said it will continue to evaluate weather conditions and provide the community with any updates to changes in school schedules for Feb. 2. According to LISD, the district tries to make decisions on school closures by 5:30 a.m. or earlier the day of the incident.
CPS ENERGY BOARD OF TRUSTEES ELECT NEW CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR
Vice Chair Gonzalez and Trustee Romero elected as next Chair and Vice Chair becoming the first pair of women to serve in these roles on the CPS Energy Board. January 30, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – Today, the CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted to elect Janie Martinez Gonzalez as the new Board Chair and Dr. Francine Sanders Romero as the new Vice Chair. This is effective February 1, 2023, and will make the first time a pair of women will lead the CPS Energy Board in these roles.
Hays CISD, San Marcos CISD early school dismissal, cancellation amid inclement weather
Hays County is under a Winter Storm Warning Jan. 30-Feb. 1, much like in Feb. 2021; as a result, Hays and San Marcos CISDs will be releasing students early and closing campuses. (Community Impact staff) With inclement weather on the horizon, Hays CISD and San Marcos CISD will be making...
‘No excuse’ not to give Texas teachers $15,000 raise, state lawmaker says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Laura Herrera’s salary has barely gone up in her 20 years of teaching — about $700 in all. The San Antonio-area teacher takes home about $3,700 a month. About $1,400 goes to rent, and the rest is sometimes barely enough to pay the bills and stretch through the month. There have […]
Comal ISD announces campus closures, New Braunfels ISD monitoring conditions
Comal ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 31 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Winter weather is sweeping through Central Texas, causing closures at some local school districts. After reviewing the forecasted weather and road conditions...
Eanes, Lake Travis ISDs closed Feb. 1 due to anticipated inclement weather
Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs will remain closed Feb. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eanes and Lake Travis ISDs announced their campuses will be closed Feb. 1 due to anticipated inclement weather, according to district press releases. Along with the districtwide closures Jan. 31, all after-school activities are also canceled, including...
Bee Cave city manager Clint Garza talks transportation, city goals for 2023
In an interview with Community Impact, Clint Garza talked about his priorities for the upcoming year, his plans for recruiting staff, major projects for the year and his long-term goals for the city. (Photo courtesy city of Bee Caves) Clint Garza has served as Bee Cave’s city manager since 2018....
How Austin plans to spend its $350M affordable housing bond funds
2022's $350 million affordable housing bond measure follows other housing bonds approved by Austin voters in 2006, 2013 and 2018. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) After Austinites voted overwhelmingly for a $350 million affordable housing bond proposition last year, the city is now planning to start using that funding beginning later this year.
Comal ISD high school student selected for West Point leadership program
A sophomore at Pieper High School was chosen for the 2022 Fall Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Jordyn Polk was one of 10 students from across the nation and Europe chosen for the prestigious award, a news release said. Offered twice a...
Schools to be closed Feb. 1 in New Braunfels ISD
NBISD parents can find updates on weather impacts on the district's social media pages. (Courtesy New Braunfels ISD) New Braunfels ISD has announced closures to all campuses and after-school activities due to forecasted winter weather conditions Feb. 1. Campuses were also closed Jan. 31 due to local weather conditions. The...
Dripping Springs ISD cancels all classes, activities Wednesday, Feb. 1
A decision regarding classes on Thursday, Feb. 2, will be made by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD canceled school and all other activities for Wednesday, Feb. 1. DSISD previously canceled all after-school activities and care for Monday, Jan. 30, and school was canceled Tuesday,...
Dripping Springs seeking wastewater solutions amongst lawsuit, rapid growth
Months after Dripping Springs ended a development moratorium that was initiated due to lack of wastewater capacity, the city’s plan to address the issue hinges on a favorable outcome in a lawsuit holding up a wastewater discharge permit. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) From Nov. 18, 2021, to Sept. 18, 2022,...
Dottie Watkins to serve as Cap Metro president, CEO
Cap Metro’s new president and CEO, Dorothy Watkins, attended Cap Metro’s board meeting Jan. 30 in the presence of her family, colleagues and Cap Metro board members. (Courtesy Cap Metro live video) The Capital Metro board selected Dottie Watkins on Jan. 30 as the next president and CEO...
Façade grants continue progress in Downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — Recently, the Seguin Main Street Advisory Board reviewed eleven applications for FIX-IT Façade grants in downtown Seguin and recommended nine projects for funding. The façade grants continue to be the most effective tool in downtown Seguin’s revitalization. These small grants make a big difference in a...
Dripping Springs ISD cancels after-school activities Jan. 30, closes school Jan. 31
After-school programs in Dripping Springs ISD will be closed Jan. 30, and school will not open Jan. 31 amid winter weather. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Due to inclement winter weather in the Hill Country and Austin metro, Dripping Springs ISD has canceled all after-school programs and meetings on Monday, Jan. 30. Students in after-school care programs will be picked up from school as soon as possible.
Hays County Commissioners to discuss salary increases, fentanyl outreach Jan. 31
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss and vote on multiple agreements to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding on Jan. 31. The court received various presentations Jan. 17 from Ardurra...
Hays and San Marcos School Districts Cancel Class Ahead of Winter Blast
The winter weather impacting Central Texas has prompted two local school districts to cancel classes. In the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, classes have been canceled for both Tuesday and Wednesday. That includes all district offices. After school activities will also be canceled on Tuesday, however they may resume on Wednesday. If your child is involved in an after school program, check with the activity sponsor or coach for a decision about Wednesday.
3 Pflugerville, Hutto transportation updates: Southeast Loop, FM 685 corridor, Helios Way extension
The FM 685 corridor study will identify and recommend improvements along Dessau Road and FM 685. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) The first segment of a large county-led road project in Hutto is slated to be complete this summer. The project, named Southeast Loop, will construct a new major arterial road...
SJWTX Acquires Two More Water Companies in Comal County
SJW Group said its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc. — doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC) — will purchase two more water companies in Comal County. The pending acquisitions will add more than 550 customers and provide a 50% increase in available water supply for current customer needs and future growth, SJW Group said in a statement Jan. 24.
