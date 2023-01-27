Read full article on original website
Matt Gyure
4d ago
ATF clowns are more concerned with turning law abiding gun owners into felons by changing definitions of things they said were OK for years.
XLordX MomonX
4d ago
So only the military and the government are allowed to have full auto weapons? Where in the 2nd amendment does it say that?
Ed Miller
4d ago
But wait, is it not illegal to convert a weapon from semi auto to full auto? Criminals do not care about laws. By making more laws you are only wasting time and tax payer dollars. Enforce the laws that are on the books.
Columbus OKs $225K settlement in 2017 police excessive force lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council approved a $225,000 settlement with a man accusing Columbus police of using excessive force during a 2017 arrest. Council voted 7-0 to settle a partial lawsuit filed by Timothy Davis, a man arrested outside Livingston Market convenience store on Sept. 1, 2017, on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants […]
Mississippi leaders fire city employees accused of stealing gasoline meant for public vehicles
Three Columbus employees have been fired after they reportedly stole gasoline from the city for their personal use. WCBI in Columbus reports that the Columbus City Council, in a special meeting Tuesday, fired Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, and Kendrick Walker. The three were arrested after Columbus police officers reportedly saw...
NBC4 Columbus
City leaders consider legal action against gentleman's club after violent incidents, shootings
City leaders consider legal action against gentleman's club after violent incidents, shootings. City leaders consider legal action against gentleman’s …. City leaders consider legal action against gentleman's club after violent incidents, shootings. Columbus considers reducing Downtown speed limit. Columbus considers reducing Downtown speed limit. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Hpbs2V. Bus changes...
Interactive map: Columbus homicides in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus metro area saw a noticeably smaller amount of homicides in 2022 than in 2021, but the two years did follow some similar trends. NBC4 compiled Columbus Division of Police public reports and cold case records to pin the city’s killings throughout the year to their location on a map. […]
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
2 students charged in connection to fights at Groveport Madison HS
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students are facing charges after two fights broke out at Groveport Madison High School Monday afternoon. The Groveport Police Department said at 12:30 p.m., the school resource officer made an emergency call for assistance because of the large fight. Principal Duane Bland clarified in a letter to families that there were two different fights involving six students in total.
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
myfox28columbus.com
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
Delaware County Sheriff's Office looking to hire additional deputies for SRO program
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — In his State of the State speech Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine made a promise to offer funding for school resource officers. “Oftentimes, there is a trust that gets built between students and the officer that would not otherwise occur, but for that officer being in the school every single day," DeWine said.
Cameras spot man allegedly stealing from south Columbus Pizza Hut
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man claiming to have just been released from jail was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly stealing from a south Columbus Pizza Hut. The unknown suspect entered the Pizza Hut on 1076 Parsons Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When the suspect attempted […]
Columbus community discusses policing amid death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of miles away from Memphis, people in Columbus feel the pain and frustration after the death of Tyre Nichols. On Monday, City leaders, elected officials, the Columbus Division of Police and members of the community brought their pain to the City of Grace Church to talk, listen and heal.
614now.com
Suspect fresh out of jail can’t afford pizza, steals cash register of Columbus pizza shop instead
Columbus Police are looking for an individual who stole the cash register from a south side Pizza Hut after not being able to afford an order late last year. According to Columbus Police, on Nov. 26, an “unknown subject” entered the Pizza Hut located at 1076 Parsons Ave. and attempted to place an order. The suspect told the employee that he had recently been released from jail, and couldn’t afford to buy a pizza.
Grove City police searching for man accused of offering candy to child
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a man who allegedly approached a child and offered him candy. According to police, officers were dispatched to Shallowford Loop just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 on the report of criminal child enticement. A woman reported...
Police: Parent assaults Columbus City Schools bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A parent of a Columbus City Schools student is accused of assaulting a bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the assault happened in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue, just south of West Broad Street, around 3 p.m. A CCS...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Wanted Man Arrested for More Drugs After Traffic Stop
PICKAWAY – A man who was wanted in a Grand Jury case in Miami County for drug possession has been arrested again with drugs in Pickaway county. According to the Pickaway county sheriff’s department on 1/27/23 A Pickaway County unit was heading south on US-23 around the area of the Ross county line when he got behind a tan four-door sedan that he detected was driving 70 mph. Deputy Thomas then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Columbus launches Regional Crime Gun and Intelligence Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Of the 12 homicides so far this year, Columbus police said on Thursday that two involved guns in the hands of teens. They also add 60 guns have been seized so far this year. “These stolen guns ending up in the wrong hands,” said Columbus Mayor...
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
crawfordcountynow.com
County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
One critical after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. The shooting was reported on the 5700 block of Arborwood Court in at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to Columbus police. According to a report, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police at […]
Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
