Columbus, OH

Comments / 30

Matt Gyure
4d ago

ATF clowns are more concerned with turning law abiding gun owners into felons by changing definitions of things they said were OK for years.

11
XLordX MomonX
4d ago

So only the military and the government are allowed to have full auto weapons? Where in the 2nd amendment does it say that?

11
Ed Miller
4d ago

But wait, is it not illegal to convert a weapon from semi auto to full auto? Criminals do not care about laws. By making more laws you are only wasting time and tax payer dollars. Enforce the laws that are on the books.

7
 

