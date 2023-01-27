Officials: Third child hospitalized after being found unconscious in Massachusetts house has died

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts officials on Friday announced the death of an infant who was hospitalized earlier this week after being found unconscious with his two older siblings in their home.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said that Callan Clancy, 8 months, of Duxbury, has died, according to WFXT. The child was allegedly injured by his mother and was found unconscious with his two siblings, Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3.

All three siblings had obvious signs of trauma Tuesday night. All three were taken to a hospital, where Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead, according to WFXT.

Callan was flown to another hospital for further treatment but died of his injuries days later.

The District Attorney’s office said that is appeared that the children were strangled, according to WFXT. An autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause of the children’s deaths, as well as the manner of death.

The siblings’ mother, Lindsay Clancy, 32, is reportedly facing two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, assault, and battery with a deadly weapon, according to WFXT. As of Friday, she remained in police custody in a Boston-area hospital.

WFXT reported that prosecutors have not said if the charges against Clancy will change to include a third count of homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group