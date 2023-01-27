ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden's Rehoboth Beach, home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI was conducting a planned search Wednesday of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said. The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware home on...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Overreaching

The Associated Press (AP) Stylebook is overreaching — again. The entity is supposed to act as a style and usage guide for American English grammar but appears to be working double time to rewrite long-accepted rules. Not long ago, I penned a column (’Capital’ Offense, Exponent Telegram, September 2022)...

