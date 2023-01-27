Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Is ‘Notorious’ for Taking so Much Time Between Concert Tours
Carrie Underwood gets candid about her love of performing and why she takes time in between her tours.
Elle King Makes the Country Genre Her Own With ‘Come Get Your Wife’: Album Review
With this weekend’s release of her third full-length album, “Come Get Your Wife,” Elle King does exactly what she’s always threatened to do: go authentically full-blown and earnestly country, with the deepest affection and sincerity for the genre. The results of taking on Nashville lock-stock-ham-hock-and-smoking-barrel is King’s most dynamic full album, one full of wonder, whiskey, spite, laughter, sensuality, religion, soul and country-fried spirit. Make no mistake: King has forever made country a large part of her music-making menu. Starting with the blustery blues and pop-Americana of her bawdy debut, 2012’s “The Elle King EP,” with its giddy single “Good to...
Luke Combs is not only 'Growin' Up' but also 'Gettin' Old' on new song, album: Listen now
Luke Combs is ready to document another stage of life with his music. The 32-year-old revealed his fourth full-length studio album, Gettin’ Old, will arrive March 24.
Luke Bryan Unveils Dozens Of 2023 'Country On Tour' Stops — See The Dates
The five-time Entertainer of the Year is bringing some of country music's best new artists along on the nationwide tour.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
ETOnline.com
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
ETOnline.com
Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match
Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
ETOnline.com
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos
The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Lainey Wilson Becomes First Female Artist In Over A Decade To Have Multiple Songs Charting In Top 10 At Country Radio
Lainey Wilson’s momentum just keeps growing. After releasing her Bell Bottom Country album last year, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone and even a couple big award show wins in 2022, she’s well on her way to potentially have TWO #1 singles early this year. As...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Been 'Easier' Since Harry Styles Split, Source Says
It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms again after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen embracing Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday. The pair...
Elle
Shailene Woodley Hints That Aaron Rodgers Breakup Was ‘Darkest, Hardest Time in My Life‘
Shailene Woodley won't pretend the last year has been easy. In a new interview with Porter, the actress discussed how much she struggled last year, as her whirlwind engagement to Aaron Rodgers ended while she she was working on a new project. Woodley filmed the upcoming series Three Women from October 2021 to May 2022; Rodgers and Woodley's breakup was reported in February 2022. Rodgers was trying to publicly win her back for some time after, with the two reported to have attended a wedding together in March 2022. But by the end of that April, Woodley was “done.”
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Daniele Is Disgusted by Yohan's Meat Shop in the Dominican Republic (Exclusive)
What was supposed to be a proud moment for Yohan is turning out to be anything but. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan takes Daniele to check out the butcher shop he opened in the Dominican Republic for the first time, but instead of being impressed, she's completely disgusted.
Stevie Nicks Nearly Quit Music Because of Her Relationship With Lindsey Buckingham
Before they joined Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks nearly quit music because of Lindsey Buckingham.
ETOnline.com
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
Doing It Themselves! See Photos of Justin Duggar and Claire Duggar’s Complete RV Renovation
Doing it themselves! Counting On alum Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Duggar (née Spivey), have completely renovated a dated RV into a chill area perfect for relaxing. “Loved transforming this old, nasty camper into such a cozy little space!” the couple wrote from their joint YouTube channel in January 2023.
ETOnline.com
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
Pamela Anderson Opens Up On Her Failed, Short-Lived Marriage To Kid Rock
Pamela Anderson started her career as a Playboy magazine model who graced the cover for several years before clinching the role of C. J. Parker in the TV series, Baywatch, which ran for 11 seasons from 1992 to 1997. Recently, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the...
Gavin Rossdale Wishes Pregnant Daughter Daisy A Happy 34th Birthday With Sweet Post: Photos
Gavin Rossdale, 57, took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a sweet post in honor of his daughter Daisy Lowe‘s 34th birthday. The singer shared a video that included a collage of memorable photos of the pregnant beauty and added a loving caption alongside it. The snapshots appeared to be taken at various times throughout her life and she smiled in most of them.
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Sweet Video of Baby Jones Laughing as She Tickles His Belly
Emily Maynard shared a sweet moment with son Jones on Instagram Friday morning Emily Maynard Johnson is soaking up the infant days. The mom of six posted a video on her Instagram Story on Friday showing her sharing a sweet moment with her youngest, son Jones West, 4 months. With a sticker that says "in love with this," the former Bachelorette, 36, shows Jones, dressed in an ocean blue long-sleeved onesie, giggling as she tickles his belly and his neck. The infant smiles wide and squeezes his hands together as Maynard Johnson...
Comments / 0