ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
KTVZ

Michigan man convicted on federal charges for joining ISIS in Syria

A Michigan man was convicted in Detroit federal court Monday on charges connected to his years-long stint in Syria training and fighting for the terror group ISIS, the Department of Justice said. Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli traveled to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS, participating in a religious training camp and...
DETROIT, MI
KTVZ

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged in ‘Rust’ shooting

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” the Santa Fe County, New Mexico, district attorney’s office told CNN Tuesday. The charges against Baldwin and the set’s armorer, Hannah Guiterrez Reed, include...
KTVZ

Suspects arrested in fatal Pakistan mosque suicide attack that left over 100 dead

Several suspects have been arrested in connection with Monday’s suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people. More arrests will take place following a major police investigation into the attack that injured another 217 people, Peshawar Police Chief Mohammad Aijaz Khan said.
KTVZ

German police arrest woman for allegedly murdering doppelgänger to fake her own death

German police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murdering a doppelgänger she sought out online in order to fake her own death. The 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman is being held at a prison in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Algerian woman, Ingolstadt police spokesperson Andreas Aichele told CNN on Tuesday. A 23-year-old Kosovan man is also in custody in connection with the murder.
KTVZ

NY attorney general asks judge to sanction Trumps and their attorneys

The New York attorney general’s office is asking a judge to sanction former President Donald Trump, his adult children and their attorneys after taking issue with their legal responses to the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed last year. Last week, attorneys for Trump and the other defendants filed “verified...
KTVZ

5 things to know for January 31: Ice storm, Covid-19, gun violence, DOJ, TikTok

The average age of a first-time mother in the US climbed above 27 years — marking a record high — in 2021, according to a new CDC report. While decisions around having children largely depend on personal circumstances, researchers say the Covid-19 pandemic likely played a role in people putting off childbirth — in more ways than one.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy