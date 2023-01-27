ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life

By Evan Thomason
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDiTQ_0kTtLtQ300

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest. Thanks to life-saving CPR from his wife and the work of EMT's, he is excited to be soon living life back to his fullest.

It was an ordinary Thursday for Bill on that eventful day. He had just come in from shoveling the snow off of the sidewalk when he collapsed in his work office. After calling 911, his wife, Kari, performed chest compressions on him for about five minutes before EMT's were able to show up. After multiple shocks and a trip to the hospital, Bill was back and breathing. His life was saved. He was out of the hospital by the following Monday.

During his stay at the hospital, Bill received a Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator or ICD for short. During the surgery, this device was planted in his chest. The ICD is directly connected to the heart, and it can help to slow down, speed up or even shock it to help the heart stay in control. It also takes heart records and relays them over to his doctor's office from his phone. The ICD will remain in Bill's chest for the rest of his life.

There are a few personal setbacks to the ICD. Bill has said it is more difficult to sleep on the bed at night and his phone must be less than three feet away from him to maintain the connection between the ICD and the doctor's office.

Bill's life was saved initially by the CPR and life-saving acts from his wife and the EMT workers that day. Just a few days ago, he made a trip to the emergency room office to drop off doughnuts and cinnamon rolls to show his appreciation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID
ksl.com

How playing Jesus led a former actor to a life of ministry in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Being cast as Jesus in a play was the role that changed James Runcorn's life forever. The 48-year-old California man, who now serves as the community discipleship pastor at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, had been kicked out of the church he'd attended in his youth. His mom had died during his formative years and his dad was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, which caused him to act out in unhealthy ways.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
ASHTON, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

100 years agoSocial notes from this week in 1923, as recounted by the Salt Lake Tribune (Note: the Tribune once had an Idaho Falls bureau and this sort of thing was standard fare in a daily newspaper): Mrs. Joe Gesas was hostess to the Round Table Club Monday afternoon (Jan. 22) at her home on Twelfth Street. Mrs. H.D. Dunkin and Mrs. Gesas read papers. Mrs. Junkin chose as her subject, “Magazine fiction of today as compared to that of a generation ago.” “Better American Speech” was the subject of Mrs. Gesas’ paper. Twenty members were present. “… The dance given Friday night by the First Ward Mutual Improvement Association of the Mormon church was attended by a large number of members of the organization and their friends. Splendid music was added to the success of the affair. … The W.A. Bradbury home on Ridge Avenue was the scene of an enjoyable party Saturday afternoon of last week when Miss Irene Rice was hostess to the Teachers Club. The afternoon was informal. A color scheme of pink was used on the luncheon table, where a two-course luncheon was served at 5 o’clock. Sweet peas centered the table and cards marked places for Miss Helen Culver, Miss Stella Rogers, Miss Martha Black, Miss Ethel Boyes, Miss Ophard and Mrs. L.E. Fisher. … Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Haroldson, whose marriage was an event of the holiday season, were the complimented guests at a dinner party given Saturday evening of last week by Mrs. Anne Haroldson at her home in St. Leon, near Idaho Falls. Thirty-five guests were bidden to the affair. Among those who attended from Idaho Falls were Mr. and Mrs. George Brunt, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gustafson, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Madison, Mr. and Mrs. A. Smith, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Telford, Mr. and Mrs. Eli Webb, Miss Naomi Telford and Frank Taylor.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy