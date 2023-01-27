CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest. Thanks to life-saving CPR from his wife and the work of EMT's, he is excited to be soon living life back to his fullest.

It was an ordinary Thursday for Bill on that eventful day. He had just come in from shoveling the snow off of the sidewalk when he collapsed in his work office. After calling 911, his wife, Kari, performed chest compressions on him for about five minutes before EMT's were able to show up. After multiple shocks and a trip to the hospital, Bill was back and breathing. His life was saved. He was out of the hospital by the following Monday.

During his stay at the hospital, Bill received a Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator or ICD for short. During the surgery, this device was planted in his chest. The ICD is directly connected to the heart, and it can help to slow down, speed up or even shock it to help the heart stay in control. It also takes heart records and relays them over to his doctor's office from his phone. The ICD will remain in Bill's chest for the rest of his life.

There are a few personal setbacks to the ICD. Bill has said it is more difficult to sleep on the bed at night and his phone must be less than three feet away from him to maintain the connection between the ICD and the doctor's office.

Bill's life was saved initially by the CPR and life-saving acts from his wife and the EMT workers that day. Just a few days ago, he made a trip to the emergency room office to drop off doughnuts and cinnamon rolls to show his appreciation.