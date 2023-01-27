Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: January 2023
Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of. The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of January.
wxpr.org
MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care
In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
themanchestermirror.com
Gretchen Whitmer on guns: ‘The time for only thoughts and prayers is over.’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Michigan lawmakers should prioritize “common sense” gun reform measures to curb gun violence in the state, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday night. During her first in-person State of the State address since the...
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
Washington Examiner
Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
Democrats hit the ground running: Your guide to Michigan politics
Of all the stereotypes about government, there’s one that generally holds true: its wheels turn slowly, especially when it comes to making policy. This week bucked the trend as Democrats sought to make a statement about how they intend to wield control of Lansing. Welcome to your guide to Michigan politics.
sooleader.com
Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech
State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
Law that will provide new tax breaks for some retirees has been approved in this state!
Residents of Michigan with public pensions and other specific retirement accounts may soon enjoy new tax breaks under a bill approved by the state Senate on Thursday, and the House has approved a competing plan with significant differences. The Senate bill was approved by a vote of 23-15, with three...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
wkzo.com
AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
wgvunews.org
Michigan House Republicans want tax relief for all retirees
“Tonight, I’m proud to announce, ‘Lowering MI Costs.’ It’s a plan offering immediate relief. It’s got three parts," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday evening delivering the State of the State Address. Democrat listing Pre-K for all saving families an average of $10,000 per year....
interlochenpublicradio.org
Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
sooleader.com
Nessel: Keep guns out of places of worship
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, co-led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that enjoined New York’s prohibition on carrying firearms in places of worship and religious observation.
Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
9&10 News
Educators See Possible Speedbumps in Governor Whitmer’s “Pre-K For All” Plan
During the State of the State address Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed universal preschool, free for all 4-year-olds in the state. The state would cover the costs of Pre-K, saving families money while getting kids in an educational setting sooner. “We were fortunate because we had access, and we could afford...
Their conspiracies flopped. Now election deniers may lead the Michigan GOP.
JACKSON, MI – In the birthplace of the Republican Party platform, the Michigan GOP is having somewhat of a midlife crisis. Republicans lost big in November, as infighting over loyalty to former President Donald Trump turned off big-money donors. But so did too much focus on “red meat issues,” the MIGOP’s chief of staff argued post-election.
