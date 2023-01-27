National Signing Day is upon us as the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to an end. Here is the latest intel picked up on the trail. As of Tuesday afternoon, I do not expect the nation's No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson to sign. Georgia has been considered the favorite for much of the process but Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout needs more time to figure things out. Also an elite baseball player, USC, Texas and Oregon round out the finalists with the Trojans considered the biggest threat to the two-time defending National Champs.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO