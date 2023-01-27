Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
WVNews
West Virginia Caring encourages you to show some heart
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the past 13 years, one local organization has been encouraging individuals to have a heart and to help out others who are in need. West Virginia Caring is set to kick off its 14th annual Have a Heart Campaign, this year under a new name.
WVNews
California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California...
WVNews
Group makes first funding award to combat opioid epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission assigned to distribute money from a massive settlement with opioid companies has made its first funding award to help combat the state's opioid epidemic, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission has awarded $10.5 million in funding...
WVNews
Ohio governor advocates child tax deduction, school vouchers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The wellness and opportunities of Ohio's children drive a state budget proposal that includes offering a $2,500 child tax deduction, expanding school vouchers, investing in mental health and spending $2.5 billion to prepare large sites for economic development, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday in his State-of-the-State address.
WVNews
West Virginia looking for help feeding kids during summer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is looking for local government agencies, nonprofit groups and other organizations to help run a summer feeding program for children. The program sponsored by the Department of Education provides free meals to children in lower-income areas at sites such as...
WVNews
Changing it up: 81st West Virginia Strawberry Festival will feature lots of tradition and some changes
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (W.Va. News) — The 81st Strawberry Festival will have plenty of the events patrons have come to know and love. But there will also have some new touches for the festival, which will be held May 13-21. There will be changes to the schedule of events that people familiar with the festival will notice quite easily. Festival Board President Shane Jenkins is excited about the changes and new events that will be added to this year’s festival.
WVNews
Too big to fail, too costly to survive
As the West Virginia Legislature continues work during its 60-day regular session, there will be a great number of bills introduced, many of which won’t make it past that stage. Others will reach the committee level while still others will reach the floor of at least one if not...
WVNews
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 24 UConn past DePaul, 90-76
CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and No. 24 UConn beat DePaul 90-76 on Tuesday night. Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% (28 for 55) from the field and 30 for 34 from the free-throw line.
WVNews
No. 4 Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44
VANDERBILT (10-12) Ansong 2-5 2-2 6, Millora-Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Stute 1-7 2-2 4, Keeffe 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 4-8 0-0 10, Manjon 2-7 4-4 8, Thomas 1-11 0-0 3, Robbins 4-12 1-3 9, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Calton 0-1 0-0 0, Dia 0-2 0-0 0, Shelby 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-64 9-11 44.
