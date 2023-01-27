Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Woonsocket Call
New Online Furniture Store Consumer Decor Is Helping Homeowners Across Canada Upgrade Their Homes Without Breaking The Bank
The store offers high-quality dining room, bedroom, and living room furniture at affordable rates. Consumer Decor, a new online furniture store based out of Canada, is excited to announce its grand opening to homeowners around the globe. The store will help meet the demand for high-quality furniture, particularly for the dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and living room, making it the one-stop destination for people looking to upgrade their home décor in the New Year.
Woonsocket Call
ATLAS Works with AWS to Advance Federated Network and Expand Ground Station Coverage
ATLAS Space Operations, a leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced that it is the first provider to join the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program (SPP) to resell AWS Ground Station, a fully managed ground station infrastructure which lets customers control satellite communications, process data, and scale their operations. The SPP is an official AWS program allowing specific AWS Partners to resell AWS services to end customers as part of their unique offerings. The SPP will expand ATLAS’ global federated network, a network of networks that work together seamlessly through Freedom™, ATLAS’ proprietary software that integrates its global ground network with partnered ground antenna sites. ATLAS clients will now have access to 11 additional ground sites, giving customers low-latency and low-cost access to AWS services so that they can quickly store and process their data. The Freedom software abstracts complexity through features such as flex scheduling, streaming metrics, pass insights, status updates, and one endpoint for all TT&C. This facilitates automation and integration into existing architectures.
Woonsocket Call
Global Navigation Satellite System Global Market Report 2023: Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market to Reach $453 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) estimated at US$199.2 Billion...
Woonsocket Call
Visitors Destination Offers Abu Dhabi City Tour Packages
Visitors Destination is a reputable company that provides desert safari tours and city tour packages for individuals and groups, and organizations. Visitors Destination, a leading tour company in Abu Dhabi, offers an array of tours that suites all travelers ranging from Budget Tours to Luxury Tour Packages. Their Experienced Travel Specialists provide quality services to our clients at a very competitive rate. They have a team of professional tour guides who are well-trained and strictly follow the safety protocols.
Woonsocket Call
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
CANADA GOOSE PUTS PURPOSE INTO ACTION, LAUNCHES “GENERATIONS” RECOMMERCE PLATFORM
Performance luxury brand enters circular economy with new platform to shop and trade-in pre-loved styles. Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada Goose Generations, bringing its commitment to sustainability and the power of its uncompromised Canadian craftsmanship to life in a distinct new way. Building on the brand’s global reputation for making the highest quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.
Woonsocket Call
Komar Acquires PTR Baler and Compactor Company
Komar Industries (“Komar”), a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems, announced today that it has acquired PTR Baler and Compactor Company (“PTR”), a leading equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for vertical balers, stationary compactors, self-contained compactors and related equipment.
Woonsocket Call
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Woonsocket Call
Proactive's Ryan Long publishes fresh research note on Murchison Minerals
Proactive research analyst Ryan Long speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing an update note on Murchison Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:MUR, OTCQB:MURMF), in which he gives his take on what the Canada-based exploration company's summer 2022 drill programme means for its future. Long says that the results were "really exciting" and reveals why he believes Murchison is in a "unique situation."
Woonsocket Call
Imperial Security, The Premier Provider of Security Services Provider in Calgary
Imperial Security prioritises client and employee safety by exceeding legal requirements and providing top-notch protection. Imperial Security is a company that is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its clients and their properties. They provide a wide range of security services for residential and commercial properties and are committed to going above and beyond to ensure their clients have peace of mind. The company utilises the latest technology and has a team of well-trained guards to prevent vandalism and other criminal activity. With Imperial Security, you can rest assured that your property is safe and protected from any potential threats. Trust their expertise and experience to safeguard you and your assets and have a safer tomorrow.
Woonsocket Call
Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry
Quantum Industry Canada (QIC), Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies.
Woonsocket Call
Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness About the Safety of Workers Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Industrial Protective Clothing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global industrial protective clothing market size is expected to reach USD 33.60 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING Andersen Global Caps Another Year of Strong Growth with the Addition of 11 New Member Firms Worldwide
Growing Global Footprint Provides Multinational Clients with Independent, Best-In-Class, Multidisciplinary Services. Tenth bullet point in release should read: MGC Legal (Turkey) (instead of MCG Legal (Turkey)). Additionally, remove Bangladesh from the list of countries in the Africa section. The updated release reads:. ANDERSEN GLOBAL CAPS ANOTHER YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH...
Woonsocket Call
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 30th January 2023
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Woonsocket Call
Kioxia Installs Solar Power Generation Systems at Kitakami and Yokkaichi Plants in Japan in Major New Sustainability Initiative
Kioxia Group is increasing the usage of renewable energy by installing large-scale solar power generation systems for the first time at its Kitakami Plant and Yokkaichi Plant. Installed on the rooftop of flash memory fabrication facilities, the new solar power systems will be the largest of their kind at any semiconductor plant in Japan.1 With a total generating capacity of about 7.5 megawatts (MW), the new solar power systems are expected to generate about 7,600 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity annually for Kioxia and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 3,200 tons per year. With the new solar power systems, we will accelerate our efforts to address climate change, one of the key objectives of our management strategy.
Woonsocket Call
China Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Market is Forecast to have Over 1.7 Million m2 of 3rd Party Data Centre Space and 2,400 MW of Power as of the End of 2022 - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Data Centre 2022 to 2026 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese third-party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Photo Printing Global Market to 2028 - Shift Towards the Mobile-to-print Channel Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Photo Printing Market: Analysis By Type, By Product By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast Up To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global photo printing market in 2022 was valued at US$20.41 billion. The market value is projected to reach...
Woonsocket Call
TechInsights: Leading Analysts to Participate in MWC Barcelona 2023
TechInsights’ market and technology analysts will be on-site at GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 to March 2, 2023. The team will be conducting meetings with clients and prospects, moderating conference sessions, attending briefings, and providing media interviews. The analyst team spans the entire...
Woonsocket Call
UMC and Cadence Collaborate on 3D-IC Hybrid Bonding Reference Flow
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence® 3D-IC reference flow, featuring the Integrity™ 3D-IC Platform, has been certified for UMC’s chip stacking technologies, enabling faster time to market.
