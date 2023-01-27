Textiles Depot Provides High-Quality Textile Products That Help Improve Guest Experience In The Healthcare And Hospitality Sector

Read full article on original website
How Casey Richardson Is Helping Wedding Professionals Fill Their Calendars And Grow Their Business
Casey Richardson is a marketing agency owner specializing in lead generation for businesses in the wedding industry. From photographers, venues, planners, and hotels to caterers, bakeries, and bar services, Richardson’s agency, Craft Agency Group, is helping wedding professionals connect with their ideal clients and fill their calendars with prospects. With over 30 clients in their portfolio, Craft Agency Group is providing valuable solutions to business owners that are ready to grow.
Alpine Cabinet Company Introducing a Versatile Range of Garage Cabinets and Storage Systems
Alpine Cabinet Company is constantly developing and refining its furniture products to now create the ultimate garage cabinets and custom closet systems for all types of facilities. Alpine Cabinet Company, founded in 1984, is a family-owned and operated business that has carved a prestigious name in the garage cabinet manufacturing...
Insights on the Photo Printing Global Market to 2028 - Shift Towards the Mobile-to-print Channel Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Photo Printing Market: Analysis By Type, By Product By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast Up To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global photo printing market in 2022 was valued at US$20.41 billion. The market value is projected to reach...
The Stork Nest Provides Quality Nappy Bag Backpacks
The Stork Nest, a trusted baby products store, offers backpack nappy bags in Australia. Babies require quality and comfortable products when being attended to, and with the help of standard baby stores, parents can be sure to find the right products for their babies. The Stork Nest is an online baby shop dedicated to providing products for babies and toddlers. The products provided by the online baby shop are from trusted brands of different designs, colours, and sizes. They are focused on providing their customers with the best products available in the market. Their products include tummy time toys, plush toys, nursing & maternity pillows, bath toys, skincare, hip packs, kids' face masks, luggage, safety harness, Bento boxes, food storage, Beabababycook, snack cups, and baby carriers.
CANADA GOOSE PUTS PURPOSE INTO ACTION, LAUNCHES “GENERATIONS” RECOMMERCE PLATFORM
Performance luxury brand enters circular economy with new platform to shop and trade-in pre-loved styles. Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada Goose Generations, bringing its commitment to sustainability and the power of its uncompromised Canadian craftsmanship to life in a distinct new way. Building on the brand’s global reputation for making the highest quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.
Therapy Marketing Services Launches BOOST Academy
Therapy Marketing Services launches the BOOST Academy showing hypnotherapists how to attract clients using an innovative approach without expensive adverts or excessive time on social media. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Therapy Marketing Services Ltd, a leading marketing agency for hypnotherapists, has unveiled a unique marketing...
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
SmartSoda Introduces JuLi Connect Beverage Dispenser
Better-for-You Beverage Solution Poised To Disrupt The Healthy and IoT dispensing beverage category. Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing wellness beverage technology brands, announces the launch of its sleek, compact, IoT JuLi Connect countertop beverage solution. Developed for commercial use, JuLi Connect allows users to customize sparkling or still flavored alkaline water, craft soda, diet soda, or tea by setting carbonation levels, all-natural flavor combinations, and functional nutrition boosts — all at the touch of a button.
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry
Quantum Industry Canada (QIC), Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies.
Founders and Executives of RUVI, Natasha Essentials, Juice Beauty, and V3 Communications Receive Visionary Leadership Awards
Emerging Enterprise News has awarded its Visionary Leadership Award to five company executives for their roles in building exceptional companies that are thriving despite a very competitive market environment and a challenging economy. Emerging Enterprise News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its distinguished Visionary Leadership Award to executives...
Komar Acquires PTR Baler and Compactor Company
Komar Industries (“Komar”), a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems, announced today that it has acquired PTR Baler and Compactor Company (“PTR”), a leading equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for vertical balers, stationary compactors, self-contained compactors and related equipment.
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
Sequana Medical announces grant of additional DSR® patent in United States
Ghent, Belgium – 1 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces the grant of an additional US patent for its DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) program.
Imperial Security, The Premier Provider of Security Services Provider in Calgary
Imperial Security prioritises client and employee safety by exceeding legal requirements and providing top-notch protection. Imperial Security is a company that is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its clients and their properties. They provide a wide range of security services for residential and commercial properties and are committed to going above and beyond to ensure their clients have peace of mind. The company utilises the latest technology and has a team of well-trained guards to prevent vandalism and other criminal activity. With Imperial Security, you can rest assured that your property is safe and protected from any potential threats. Trust their expertise and experience to safeguard you and your assets and have a safer tomorrow.
New Online Furniture Store Consumer Decor Is Helping Homeowners Across Canada Upgrade Their Homes Without Breaking The Bank
The store offers high-quality dining room, bedroom, and living room furniture at affordable rates. Consumer Decor, a new online furniture store based out of Canada, is excited to announce its grand opening to homeowners around the globe. The store will help meet the demand for high-quality furniture, particularly for the dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and living room, making it the one-stop destination for people looking to upgrade their home décor in the New Year.
UMC and Cadence Collaborate on 3D-IC Hybrid Bonding Reference Flow
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence® 3D-IC reference flow, featuring the Integrity™ 3D-IC Platform, has been certified for UMC’s chip stacking technologies, enabling faster time to market.
DECONTAMINA, The Ultimate Technology to Eliminate Airborne Contaminants with AI | The Future Is Now…
DECONTAMINA uses fog decontamination technology designed with AI to eliminate contaminants and allergens in the air. Here is what the distinctive device offers:. DECONTAMINA employs hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid [MA1] to produce its signature fog. It is released through the nozzle with an average release rate of 7.5 microns in diameter, making it perfect for domestic or office use. Installing DECONTAMINA in commercial buildings, schools, flats, universities, and healthcare offices will reduce the risk of bacteria and viral transference. Its AI algorithm will detect concentration points to eliminate pollutants effectively.
Kioxia Installs Solar Power Generation Systems at Kitakami and Yokkaichi Plants in Japan in Major New Sustainability Initiative
Kioxia Group is increasing the usage of renewable energy by installing large-scale solar power generation systems for the first time at its Kitakami Plant and Yokkaichi Plant. Installed on the rooftop of flash memory fabrication facilities, the new solar power systems will be the largest of their kind at any semiconductor plant in Japan.1 With a total generating capacity of about 7.5 megawatts (MW), the new solar power systems are expected to generate about 7,600 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity annually for Kioxia and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 3,200 tons per year. With the new solar power systems, we will accelerate our efforts to address climate change, one of the key objectives of our management strategy.
InvestorNewsBreaks – ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Launches Major Upgrades to Its Innovative Spatial Computing Platform
ARway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is disrupting the augmented reality (“AR”) wayfinding market with a no-code, no-beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Bringing many new technologies together into one platform, including AR, artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), LIDAR digital twins, 3D models, and more, ARway has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform for the real world metaverse. As detailed in the announcement, the upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal.
