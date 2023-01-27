ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

6 Of The Craziest Airbnb’s You Can Stay in Near West Texas!

Need to get away? Looking for something crazy to stay in here in Texas? Here are 6 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but in the West Texas area! Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly

Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why

Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
Top 5 Reasons That Texans Suck at Winter Driving

With snowy and icy roads soon to hit us, here are the five reasons Texans are bad at driving on icy roads. Texans are always in a hurry and want to be at their destination yesterday so having to slow down because of icy roads is almost like telling a Texan they can't have Whataburger or Dr. Pepper ever again.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

