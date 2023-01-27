Read full article on original website
Related
The Lamest Cities in Texas According to the San Antonio Island Boys
A couple of super cool guys who are calling themselves the San Antonio Island Boys apparently believe they've experienced enough life in our great state to inform us which cities are the lamest, and I for one applaud them for their civic duty. So if you don't know who the...
Share This The Next Time Anyone Asks Why Texans Stay Home In The Cold
If you haven't lived under a rock for the past, oh, forever or so; you know that West Texas gets cold. And, that we don't do very well in it. Especially when it comes to driving. In fact, we kinda suck at it when it gets below 32 degrees. Or,...
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
These Are The 5 Best Ways To Piss Off a Native Texan
Want to piss a Texan off? Here are 5 ways to do just that. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. Giving us a glass of unsweet tea. Another...
6 Of The Craziest Airbnb’s You Can Stay in Near West Texas!
Need to get away? Looking for something crazy to stay in here in Texas? Here are 6 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but in the West Texas area! Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly
Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
20 Years Ago When Texas Became a Part of The Space Shuttle Columbia Tragedy
For some of us, it is unbelievable that the Columbia tragedy happened 20 years ago, but it was February 1, 2003, when the tragedy happened and Texas became the area where the debris fell to earth. Last Thursday, more than 100 people gathered at Kennedy Space Center not only to...
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why
Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
Video: “This Is How Texans Prepare For Winter Storms” Funny Whataburger Hack
Texans love Whataburger. We can't help it. It's just in our DNA. Before I came across this video, I was honestly trying to decide what to get there on my way home. The Mushroom Swiss Burger is calling my name and I think it will definitely take the edge off of this chilly day in Lubbock.
Top 5 Reasons That Texans Suck at Winter Driving
With snowy and icy roads soon to hit us, here are the five reasons Texans are bad at driving on icy roads. Texans are always in a hurry and want to be at their destination yesterday so having to slow down because of icy roads is almost like telling a Texan they can't have Whataburger or Dr. Pepper ever again.
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0