Tuscaloosa, AL

TOP TWEETS: Why is Jeremy Pruitt trending on Twitter?

By AJ Spurr
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama football defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt has had his name in the headlines for a few days. Ever since Pete Golding announced his departure from the Crimson Tide program for the Ole Miss defensive coordinator job, Pruitt has been one of the most talked-about potential candidates.

With Nick Saban and the Alabama program, not much information leaks from behind closed doors. Though many may speculate, no one can be certain who the candidates are to replace Golding at DC. That doesn’t stop the rumors from swirling.

Pruitt’s name is trending on Twitter as fans and analysts discuss the possibility of him being cleared by the SEC and returning to Alabama in some capacity.

It was a different brand of defense

Could this be something?

Probably not

That 2016 defense was elite

Would it be shocking?

The confidence in this defense was immeasurable

This fan just wants pizza and Pruitt

Pruitt to Tuscaloosa is a possibility

A debatable, but strong take

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
