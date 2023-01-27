Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
Toledoans question need for more car washes
TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
wbnowqct.com
Lawson Case Update
A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
TPD: Hoax call at Bowsher High School leads to lockdown Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to Bowsher High School Saturday morning at approximately 11:10 a.m. after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that two men had been seen in the parking lot with weapons. According to a police report, the caller claimed the two suspects were loading weapons into...
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos
Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
13abc.com
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
13abc.com
Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
swantonenterprise.com
New agent at Swanton insurance office
A ribbon cutting was recedntly held at the American Family Insurance office at 136 N. Main St. in Swanton. Jim Trampevski has now taken over as the new agent following the retirement of Lynn Carter. Working along with Trampevski in the office are agent assistants Beth Keivens and Jordan Salkil. Trampevski and the others want to bring a new life in American Family in Swanton and not only grow with the business but grow with the community that they serve.
13abc.com
TPD: two people hospitalized following shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Tuesday night. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3000 block of Willys Pkwy, around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, 13abc crews reported an active scene with several police...
How to prevent freezing pipes during frigid winter temperatures
TOLEDO, Ohio — As frigid temperatures continue and January ends, frozen pipes are a danger for Toledoans. There are some ways to prevent it though, and save thousands of dollars in potential damages. Jodi Gross, the executive director of the east Toledo Senior Center, is all too familiar with...
13abc.com
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January. According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of...
Semi truck in flames on SB I-475 at US 24, traffic stalled Tuesday afternoon
Editor's note: The original story stated the semi-truck fire was on I-475 at the Anthony Wayne Trail. It is instead on I-475 at US 24 shortly before AWT. This story has been updated to correct that information. All lanes are closed on I-475 at US 24 in Maumee due to...
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
13abc.com
Officer in Oshae Jones incident reprimanded for profanity, strike determined to be justified
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials with the Toledo Police Department rule that the officer involved in the arrest of Oshae Jones in July was justified in her use of force against the Olympic boxer. In disciplinary documents obtained by 13abc Monday, the November ruling found that Officer Ashlynn...
Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
Comments / 0