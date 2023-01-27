ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledoans question need for more car washes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
TOLEDO, OH
wbnowqct.com

Lawson Case Update

A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Jackie Myers

Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos

Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
OHIO STATE
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
swantonenterprise.com

New agent at Swanton insurance office

A ribbon cutting was recedntly held at the American Family Insurance office at 136 N. Main St. in Swanton. Jim Trampevski has now taken over as the new agent following the retirement of Lynn Carter. Working along with Trampevski in the office are agent assistants Beth Keivens and Jordan Salkil. Trampevski and the others want to bring a new life in American Family in Swanton and not only grow with the business but grow with the community that they serve.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

TPD: two people hospitalized following shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Tuesday night. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3000 block of Willys Pkwy, around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, 13abc crews reported an active scene with several police...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

How to prevent freezing pipes during frigid winter temperatures

TOLEDO, Ohio — As frigid temperatures continue and January ends, frozen pipes are a danger for Toledoans. There are some ways to prevent it though, and save thousands of dollars in potential damages. Jodi Gross, the executive director of the east Toledo Senior Center, is all too familiar with...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy