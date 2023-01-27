A ribbon cutting was recedntly held at the American Family Insurance office at 136 N. Main St. in Swanton. Jim Trampevski has now taken over as the new agent following the retirement of Lynn Carter. Working along with Trampevski in the office are agent assistants Beth Keivens and Jordan Salkil. Trampevski and the others want to bring a new life in American Family in Swanton and not only grow with the business but grow with the community that they serve.

SWANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO