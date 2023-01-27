Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to completely delete yourself from the internet
This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
The Windows Club
How to open XML File In Excel, Word, Chrome, Edge
In this post, we are going to show you how to open XML File In Excel, Word, Chrome, and Edge. XML, also known as eXtensible Markup Language, is a platform-independent markup language used to transport data or exchange information between various applications and devices. XML files are plain text files. You may use a basic text editor software or a dedicated XML Editor software to open these files. You may also use a web browser to open the XML file if you only need to view the file data.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Sign in Error 1200, Something went wrong
If you encounter the error message, Something went wrong, Error 1200 while trying to sign in to OneDrive, Teams, or any other Microsoft Service using your Microsoft Account; then this post will be able to help you. In this post, we have discussed the most suitable and easy methods to fix this error.
The Windows Club
GameLoop not opening or is crashing on Windows PC
GameLoop is one of the most famous Android emulators for Windows PC. It allows us to play games such as PUBG Mobile and COD without much hassle. However, as of late, GameLoop is not opening or is crashing on a lot of Windows PC. If you are in the same boat, follow the solutions mentioned in this article to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Fix 0xa00f4250 Photo Capture Start Failed (0xc00d3ea2) error
Every computer needs a webcam since they are useful for taking pictures and videos, but some people use it, more importantly, to attend video meetings on their computers. On a Windows PC, the camera program does, however, experience a number of issues, including 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) Camera Error, Camera Error 0xA00F4291 Video Preview Start Failed, Camera App Error 0xa00f4240 Unknown and many other.
The Windows Club
Steam is not opening on Windows 11/10
If the Steam client is not opening on your Windows 11/10 PC even after multiple tries, this guide will help you fix the issue. Steam is one of the most popular game launchers that you can use to play a variety of video games on a PC. It provides a lot of handy features including social networking, game streaming services, game server matchmaking, anti-cheat measures, etc. But, as reported by some users, the Steam client just doesn’t launch on their PC even after several tries and they are unable to play any game.
The Windows Club
AnyDesk not working and keeps getting disconnected on Windows 11/10
If AnyDesk is not working and keeps getting disconnected on your Windows 11/10 PC, then this post is sure to help you. Anydesk is a remote desktop application that offers platform-independent remote access to personal computers and other devices. It also provides remote control, file transfer, and VPN functionality. Why...
The Windows Club
How to convert Physical Machine to Virtual Machine in VirtualBox
Sometimes we have to keep old computers regardless of their speed as it contains programs and files that are useful. If there are no hardware issues with the old computer, then you can keep that computer, but if you think that the hardware of the old computer may fail, then it is advisable to turn it into a virtual machine that you can launch using VirtualBox.In this article, we will learn how to convert a physical machine to a virtual machine in VirtualBox.
The Windows Club
LockDown Browser is not working [Fixed]
It can be frustrating when the LockDown browser is not working on your Windows PC. The Respondus LockDown Browser disables all other applications on your computer so that you can’t access any other resources during exam time. If the browser is not working, it means there are other programs like antiviruses, VPNs, or malware that affect its functionality. In other cases, the problem could be the browser itself.
The Windows Club
Second monitor not detected after Sleep on Windows PC
You can set up multiple monitors on Windows. This is a great feature, but sometimes problems occur, like Windows cannot detect the second monitor after waking up from Sleep mode. Some users experienced this problem and reported that the second monitor displays nothing except the No signal message after sleep. This article lists some effective solutions if second monitor is not detected after Sleep.
The Windows Club
Install VMware Tools greyed out [Fixed]
If you cannot install the VMware Tools on the guest operating system running on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 host machine because the Install VMware Tools option is grayed out, then this post offers a simple and quick fix to this issue. You will run into this issue if:
The Windows Club
Fix Norton Secure VPN not opening, working, or connection errors on PC
If Norton Secure VPN is not opening or working, or displays connection errors on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post is intended to help you with practical solutions you can apply to resolve the issues on your system. Below are some of the error messages with accompanying error codes...
The Windows Club
How to draw a Dotted Line in GIMP?
GNU Image Manipulating Program (GIMP) is a free open-source image editing software. GIMP has a lot of features that can make designing or editing easy. The ability to make dotted lines in GIMP can add interest to artwork especially if they are for advertisement. In designing, unusual things draw interest. Learning how to draw dotted lines in GIMP can add interest to your work.
The Windows Club
How to use the Equalize effect in Photoshop
Photoshop can enhance the photos that you take or the artworks that you make. There are tools and effects in Photoshop that can enhance photos with one click. The Equalize effect is one that can enhance images with one click. In this post, we will show you how to use the Equalize effect in Photoshop to enhance your image.
The Windows Club
How to Polarize an Image in Photoshop
Photoshop is a raster graphic software from Adobe. Photoshop offers a lot of options to enhance images and add or remove unwanted attributes. Knowing how to polarize an image in Photoshop is great. Polarizing an image is making the image look like it was taken with a polaroid camera. The image would be made to have less reflection. The polarize effect reduces the intensity of the image.
The Windows Club
Best AI tools for Digital Marketing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is impacting every industry we can think of. It is the same with digital marketing. There are some great tools that can help digital marketers in laying out their digital marketing strategies and make the most out of these AI tools in less time. Digital marketers can benefit a lot from using AI tools by saving time and automating repetitive tasks. In this guide, we show you the Best AI tools for Digital Marketing.
The Windows Club
What is a DAT file? How to open a DAT file?
We find different formats of files on our PC. Regularly, we see files in formats such as .docx, .txt, .jpg, .png, etc. Sometimes, we see new file formats that we are not used to seeing in the regular usage of our PC. One such file format is .DAT. In this guide, we explain to you What is a DAT file and how to open DAT file.
The Windows Club
What is Audit Success or Audit Failure in Event Viewer
To help troubleshoot problems, the Event Viewer, native to the Windows operating system, shows event logs of system and application messages which include errors, warnings, and information about certain events that can be analyzed by the administrator to take the necessary actions. In this post, we discuss the Audit Success or Audit Failure in Event Viewer.
Comments / 0