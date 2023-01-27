ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

KFVS12

Georgia man charged in connection with double homicide in Sikeston

Sikeston authorities say a suspect behind the deaths of a married couple is behind bars, charged with murder. The City of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people this weekend as a big party weekend approaches. Man allegedly threatened to shoot up Lyon County Middle School. Updated: 2...
SIKESTON, MO
WSOC Charlotte

Boyfriend accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend while playing with gun in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man allegedly playing with a gun accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the Northside Plaza apartment complex near 400 Markham Street for a report of a person who was shot, according to WSB-TV. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was reportedly shot in the chest.
ATLANTA, GA
abc17news.com

Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Maya Caston was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. Caston told the jury that she had planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor’s appointment three days after they were born, but by that time, the babies had died after not eating.
MISSOURI STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia's Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors. Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.
DALLAS, TX
newyorkbeacon.com

‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work

A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
KENNESAW, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia: Use of SUV in fatal crash wasn't authorized

School officials say the use of the SUV involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member two weeks ago was not authorized. The university’s athletic association told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the vehicle was to be used only for recruiting activities and that personal use was “strictly prohibited.”
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Georgia woman wanted for fatal stabbing in Germantown arrested, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Georgia woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Germantown earlier this week has been arrested, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. Police said 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is in custody.Charges of murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and possession of instrument of crime are approved for Rodgers, police said.According to police, Rodgers fatally stabbed 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia in a third-floor bathroom on the 300 block of Hansberry Street shortly before 12 p.m. Monday.Algheraibi was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wbrc.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him

An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

