Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Saturday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Parks, St. Marys
ST. MARYS — Sidney lost its sixth consecutive game on Saturday evening to an opponent that has won eight consecutive games, but coach John Willoughby is happy the squad showed some effort against a stout opponent. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t slow St. Marys Memorial and Ohio State signee Austin...
Sidney Daily News
Bluffton University dean’s list
BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has released its dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. All undergraduate degree-seeking students with at least a half-time load of graded courses whose GPA for the period is no lower than 3.6 are named to the dean’s list. Students on the dean’s list whose cumulative GPA, as based on at least 20 semester hours, is no lower than 3.75 will receive distinction for continued high achievement.
Sidney Daily News
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill reopens
BOTKINS — At the end of December, Finishline Sports Bar & Grill in Botkins experienced Noah-sized water issues, forcing them to close for repairs. The frigid weather caused the pipes to freeze and burst. The hot water tank in the bar was also damaged. At the beginning of January,...
Sidney Daily News
Something for everyone at 2023 Dayton Air show
DAYTON – Air show officials have announced an update for parking plans, several additions to the performer line up for spectators to enjoy, and a family ticket package now on sale for the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger on July 22-23 at the Dayton International Airport.
Sidney Daily News
County receives funding for demolition projects
COLUMBUS – Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have announced the locations of nearly 600 blighted and vacant structures across Ohio to be demolished to make room for economic development. The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings. Brownfield sites were not eligible.
Sidney Daily News
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for rape, possession of drugs, counterfeiting, identity fraud, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, among other charges, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Joseph L. Yelton, 37, of Sidney, was indicted on 13 counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and 13...
Sidney Daily News
New business incubator survey underway
SIDNEY- The Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) is exploring ways to encourage more innovation and entrepreneurship in Sidney-Shelby County. Through funding from the Community Foundation of Shelby County and the city of Sidney, the SSEP hired The Montrose Group to conduct a business incubator feasibility study and they are asking anyone who is interested in starting a business in Shelby County to fill out a short survey at this link https://forms.gle/mdBPAu6YHxATcc4aA. The deadline for the survey is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Comments / 0