Second monitor not detected after Sleep on Windows PC
You can set up multiple monitors on Windows. This is a great feature, but sometimes problems occur, like Windows cannot detect the second monitor after waking up from Sleep mode. Some users experienced this problem and reported that the second monitor displays nothing except the No signal message after sleep. This article lists some effective solutions if second monitor is not detected after Sleep.
How to open XML File In Excel, Word, Chrome, Edge
In this post, we are going to show you how to open XML File In Excel, Word, Chrome, and Edge. XML, also known as eXtensible Markup Language, is a platform-independent markup language used to transport data or exchange information between various applications and devices. XML files are plain text files. You may use a basic text editor software or a dedicated XML Editor software to open these files. You may also use a web browser to open the XML file if you only need to view the file data.
How to draw a Dotted Line in GIMP?
GNU Image Manipulating Program (GIMP) is a free open-source image editing software. GIMP has a lot of features that can make designing or editing easy. The ability to make dotted lines in GIMP can add interest to artwork especially if they are for advertisement. In designing, unusual things draw interest. Learning how to draw dotted lines in GIMP can add interest to your work.
Fix 0xa00f4250 Photo Capture Start Failed (0xc00d3ea2) error
Every computer needs a webcam since they are useful for taking pictures and videos, but some people use it, more importantly, to attend video meetings on their computers. On a Windows PC, the camera program does, however, experience a number of issues, including 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) Camera Error, Camera Error 0xA00F4291 Video Preview Start Failed, Camera App Error 0xa00f4240 Unknown and many other.
How to reset Audio Settings in Windows 11
If we face audio issues or glitches, then we can reset sound settings to fix this problem. The various reset options for your audio devices in Windows 11 are described here. Resetting the sound setting is especially helpful when you made some misconfiguration and the sound coming out of the speaker is not pleasing. In this tutorial, we will learn how to reset Audio or Sound Settings in Windows 11. There is no single button that lets you do so; you will have to take a few related steps.
