Derby County 0-2 West Ham United: Player ratings as Hammers secure FA Cup progression
West Ham United booked a place in round five of this season's FA Cup with a routine 2-0 win at Derby County.
Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Sam Kerr hat-trick sees off Reds in FA Cup
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup.
Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on initial loan from Man City
Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.
Nottingham Forest finalise signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Felipe from Atletico Madrid.
Newcastle United last trophy: When did the Magpies last win a cup?
The last time Newcastle United won a trophy or reached a final.
PSG 1-1 Reims: Player ratings as ten-man Parisians stunned in injury time
How the players rated on a frustrating night for PSG against Reims.
Man Utd offered chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder on loan
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Jurgen Klopp sends defiant message after Liverpool exit FA Cup
Jurgen Klopp refuses to give up hope after Liverpool crashed out the FA Cup.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
How Newcastle could line up for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Bournemouth close to agreeing Hamed Traore deal
Bournemouth are close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for Hamed Traore, sources have told 90min.
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Kaoru Mitoma snatches stoppage-time FA Cup victory for Seagulls
Match report and player ratings from Brighton's FA Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool.
Al Nassr boss makes surprising prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo's future
Al Nassr boss Rudi Garcia doesn't think Cristiano Ronaldo will retire at his new club.
Chelsea agree British record £115m deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have agreed a British record deal worth £115m with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez, sources have confimed to 90min. Full report to follow...
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
Why Tottenham mutually terminated Matt Doherty's contract instead of loaning him out
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Matt Doherty's move to Atletico Madrid is on a permanent deal and not a loan.
