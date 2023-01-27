ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

wbnowqct.com

Lawson Case Update

A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Ohio trooper saves cat stuck on highway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Ohio trooper released body camera footage of a cat being rescued off the side of a highway on Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post Tpr. Katie Thomas found the cat on I-475 in Lucas County. Thomas and a Good Samaritan were able to...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police recover stolen items from various storage units

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recovered many stolen items, providing storage unit renters a sense of relief. TPD detectives started investigating the case in December and were recently able to locate many stolen items from over twenty units. One victim told 13abc that he found the lock...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

FPD Looking for Suspect After Weekend Pursuit in Findlay

A suspect is being sought in Findlay after a pursuit in that city over the weekend. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a vehicle was stopped for not having a visible license plate. After an initial interaction, the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound...
FINDLAY, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

