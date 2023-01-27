Read full article on original website
wbnowqct.com
Lawson Case Update
A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
Fox 19
Ohio trooper saves cat stuck on highway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An Ohio trooper released body camera footage of a cat being rescued off the side of a highway on Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post Tpr. Katie Thomas found the cat on I-475 in Lucas County. Thomas and a Good Samaritan were able to...
13abc.com
Toledo police recover stolen items from various storage units
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recovered many stolen items, providing storage unit renters a sense of relief. TPD detectives started investigating the case in December and were recently able to locate many stolen items from over twenty units. One victim told 13abc that he found the lock...
13abc.com
Officer in Oshae Jones incident reprimanded for profanity, strike determined to be justified
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials with the Toledo Police Department rule that the officer involved in the arrest of Oshae Jones in July was justified in her use of force against the Olympic boxer. In disciplinary documents obtained by 13abc Monday, the November ruling found that Officer Ashlynn...
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
wktn.com
FPD Looking for Suspect After Weekend Pursuit in Findlay
A suspect is being sought in Findlay after a pursuit in that city over the weekend. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a vehicle was stopped for not having a visible license plate. After an initial interaction, the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound...
One deceased, one injured after crash in Old West End early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a crash in the Old West End that resulted in one injury and one death early Sunday. According to a report, at approximately 2:05 a.m., a vehicle heading northwest on Monroe Street and went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and struck a light pole.
Reward offered for information on west Toledo hit-and-run that killed one Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A group at Carmel's Mexican Restaurant in west Toledo is offering a $4,000 reward for information about the driver who hit and killed Johnny Gill, a regular patron, on Wednesday. According to a Toledo police report, Gill, 72, was found unconscious by officers in the street...
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
WTOL-TV
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday identified
Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Retired GM worker dies while shoveling snow from his driveway
"We only get one life and time is precious," said Roy Steed, whose father was found dead in the driveway of his home in Inkster Thursday morning.
