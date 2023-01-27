Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita deputy police chief criticized for role in text message scandal takes a new job
He will be taking a small pay cut.
westernkansasnews.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Garden City Police Department Officers arrested two individuals after drugs were found in a vehicle. Just after 6 am on Tuesday, Officers of the Garden City Police Department and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Fire Department responds to single-wide trailer fire
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–At approximately 4:20 Monday morning, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2213 Lincoln Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Command identified a single-wide trailer with heavy smoke and fire. Fire personnel from Engine 2 were assigned the position of...
KRMG
1 dead after Texas County plane crash
A Kansas man is dead following a plane crash in Texas County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
1 dead after aircraft crash in Oklahoma
TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northwest Regional Communications Center, released information regarding an aircraft crash that left one man dead northwest of Hooker, OK. According to an OHP press release, the incident occurred at around 9:28 p.m. on Jan. 28, 3/4 of a mile south of County Road B and 1 mile […]
kscbnews.net
Hugoton Man Injured in Texas County Accident
An injury accident occurred on Friday, January 27th at approximately at 4:23 pm approximately 6 ½ miles north of Guymon, OK, in Texas County. . A 2006 Cadillac CTS 4dr, being driven by Kevin Clifft, 59...
kscbnews.net
Eileen Ruth Rice
Eileen Ruth Rice, 88, of Liberal, passed from this life and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was born on September 10, 1934 to Elmer and Ida (Gilbreath) Parks in Plainview, TX.. Eileen married Milton Leroy Rice on December 22, 1951 in Garden...
kscbnews.net
Wayland Craig Clanton
Wayland Craig Clanton, 65, of Liberal, Kansas passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home in Liberal, Kansas. He was born to Wayland Gerald and Marie (Wiles) Clanton on October 6, 1957 in Shattuck, Oklahoma. He was a lifetime resident of Liberal, Kansas and attended Liberal schools. Following...
kscbnews.net
Granville Ray Crow
Granville Ray Crow, 77, of Liberal, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center. He was born on March 2, 1945 to Robert Moreland and Lillie Pearl (Robison) Crow at Golden, OK. On December 3, 1967 he married Murl Hall at the Mountain View Baptist...
kscbnews.net
Juarez Places 3rd at Rocky Welton
65th Rocky Welton Invitational Results for Liberal. Julian Orrantia (19-12) placed 12th and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Julian Orrantia (Liberal) 19-12 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 – Johnny Leck (Rose Hill) 18-3 won by major decision over Julian Orrantia (Liberal) 19-12 (MD...
kscbnews.net
Seward County Saints Announce 2023 Hall of Fame
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College will induct the 2023 Saints Hall of Fame members on February 11th and will be recognized in between the basketball games. Seward County will recognize hall of fame men’s basketball coach Dave Brown (1996-2007), baseball standout Chaz Eiguren (1995-97), and the voice of the Saints, Brock Kappelmann (1998-Present).
kscbnews.net
LHS Boys Swim at Wichita Northwest
The Liberal High School boys swim team competed at Wichita Northwest Saturday. Here are results. 200 medley relay- 11th Josh Talley, Jackson Riley, Isaac Dominguez, and Daniel Amparan. 2:12.83. 200 Freestyle Relay- 13th Jacskon Riley, Alejandro Pando, Daniel Amparan, and Isaac Dominguez 1:57.31. 50 Freestyle- Isaac Dominguez 20th 26.55, Daniel...
kscbnews.net
Rainbow Players to Host “An Evening of Romance”
Liberal’s Community Theater group, Rainbow Players, will be hosting their 2nd “Evening of Romance” on Saturday, February 11th, at 6:30 pm, at the Friends Family Center, 1650 N. Western Avenue in Liberal. Tickets for the event are a donation of $35 for a single and $55 for a couple and include your choice of an entree of chicken or a ribeye steak along with a baked potato bar and a cheesecake bar. There will also be Jazz Music throughout the evening, and a live auction of Date Night packages and other items. For more information, to buy tickets, or reserve a corporate table, call 620-655-5934, or find Rainbow Players on Facebook.
kscbnews.net
Conqs Too Much for Saints
The #13 Dodge City Conquistadors snapped a three game losing streak with a 78-65 win over the Seward County Saints Saturday afternoon at the Dome in Dodge. The Saints committed 20 turnovers and dug themselves a hole in the first half trailing 40-21 at intermission. The Saints took a 6-2...
Comments / 0