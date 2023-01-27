Liberal’s Community Theater group, Rainbow Players, will be hosting their 2nd “Evening of Romance” on Saturday, February 11th, at 6:30 pm, at the Friends Family Center, 1650 N. Western Avenue in Liberal. Tickets for the event are a donation of $35 for a single and $55 for a couple and include your choice of an entree of chicken or a ribeye steak along with a baked potato bar and a cheesecake bar. There will also be Jazz Music throughout the evening, and a live auction of Date Night packages and other items. For more information, to buy tickets, or reserve a corporate table, call 620-655-5934, or find Rainbow Players on Facebook.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO