Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
EW.com
The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations
And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
Sylvia Syms, ‘Ice Cold in Alex,’ ‘Victim’ Actor, Dies at 89
British actor Sylvia Syms, best known for her roles in “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” died Friday in London. She was 89. Syms’ family said that she died at Denville Hall, a care home in London for entertainment industry people. “Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning. She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed,” Syms’ children, Beatie and Ben Edney, said in a statement. “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank...
‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting
UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Annie Wersching of '24,' 'Timeless' Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actress remembered for her work on "24" and other hit TV series, died Sunday at 45 after a cancer battle,. Deadline reports her husband Stephen Full said in a statement, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Annie Wersching, ‘24’ Actor and Voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actor known for her work on television shows like 24 and Marvel’s Runaways, as well as for her voice and motion-capture work in the video game The Last of Us, has died, her publicist confirmed to Deadline on Sunday. She was 45.Wersching’s death comes after a cancer diagnosis in 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support her family. “She's a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so,” read the page, created by fellow Runaways actor Ever Carradine. “She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
