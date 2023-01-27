Read full article on original website
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
Gizmodo
Oops, I Did It Again: Apple Faces Fourth iPhone Privacy Lawsuit After Gizmodo Story
Apple is famous for breaking records, and apparently it’s just as competitive when it comes to getting sued. The company was just hit with a fourth class-action lawsuit over accusations surreptitious iPhone data collection. Three of those lawsuits were filed in January alone. Impressive. In November, Gizmodo exclusively reported...
Gizmodo
U.S. Justice Department Asked Tesla for Documents on Driver Assistance Features
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) requested documents from Tesla related to the company’s Autopilot and so-called “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a Tesla financial filing submitted Tuesday. In part of Tesla’s most recent quarterly report to investors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company included updates on current litigation actions against and investigations into the company (of which there are multiple).
Gizmodo
New Chatbot Is Coming to Chinese Internet Company Baidu
Chinese-owned internet company Baidu Inc. is reportedly launching a ChatGPT-style bot in March to merge with the company’s search engine eventually, an unnamed source familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. Baidu, known as China’s version of Google, reportedly plans to incorporate artificial intelligence into its online...
Gizmodo
Nothing Phone (2) Is Coming to the U.S. Sometime This Year
Nothing, the company behind the light-up Nothing Phone (1), is still nothing in the U.S., and its CEO wants that to change. Speaking to Inverse, Nothing CEO Carl Pei expressed a renewed focus on competing in the U.S. market with its upcoming second-generation Phone (2). “We decided to make the...
Gizmodo
A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.
Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
Gizmodo
NASA Team to Investigate Recurring Problem With Juno Orbiter Camera
The Juno spacecraft did not take all the images it was supposed to during a flyby of Jupiter on January 22. NASA says it will look into the problem. Juno is an orbiter that launched to Jupiter from Earth in August 2011. Since its arrival at the gas giant in 2016, the spacecraft has made 48 flybys of the planet, during which its JunoCam visible light imager has taken images of the tops of clouds in the planet’s turbid skies.
Gizmodo
Twitter Begins Paying Interest on Its Massive Debt
Twitter has made its first interest payment on its more than $12.5 billion in looming debt, according to reports from Bloomberg and the Financial Times. Elon Musk took out billions of dollars in loans back in October 2022, as part of the billionaire’s successful push to purchase Twitter and take the social media platform private. And, through that $44 billion acquisition deal, the nearly $13 billion in loan debt became Twitter’s responsibility.
Gizmodo
Defunct Satellite and Rocket Stage Nearly Collide in Potential ‘Worst-Case Scenario’
An old rocket body and military satellite—large pieces of space junk dating back to the Soviet Union—nearly smashed into each other on Friday morning, in an uncomfortable near-miss that would’ve resulted in thousands of pieces of debris had they collided. LeoLabs, a private company that tracks satellites...
Gizmodo
OnePlus Could Be the Next Android Brand with Folding Smartphones
OnePlus could be the next major Android brand with a foldable smartphone. A circulating leak from the Chinese patent offices indicates the company may already be laying the groundwork to offer an alternative for U.S. users. A trademark listing discovered through the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) shows a...
Gizmodo
Food Blogger Fined Nearly $20,000 After Eating Great White Shark
A Chinese food blogger has been fined $18,500 for cooking and eating a great white shark in a video posted online. The blogger, who goes by the name Tizi was identified by officials as Jin, who said she had bought the shark on an Alibaba-owned shopping site Taobao for 7,700 yuan ($1,141).
Gizmodo
OpenAI’s New AI-Detector Isn’t Great at Detecting AI
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind viral text-generator ChatGPT, has released a new AI tool intended to help manage the mess wrought by its previous creation. Unfortunately, it’s not very good. The company announced a free web-based AI-detection widget on Tuesday. The application is intended to classify text samples...
Gizmodo
TikTok CEO to Face Congressional Hearing in March
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify before a congressional committee in in less than two months, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. On March 23, Chew will appear in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, a congressional spokesperson told the outlet. The TikTok head will be the sole witness in the newly scheduled hearing, and has voluntarily agreed to the committee questioning, according to the WSJ.
Gizmodo
Space Sail Experiment Showcases Promising Technique for Quickly Disposing Space Junk
ADEO being deployed from the ION Satellite Carrier during the December 2022 test. Gif: High Performance Space Structure Systems/Gizmodo. There’s a lot of junk orbiting our planet, from tiny flecks of paint to defunct rocket stages. While solutions to remove pre-existing debris have been developed, a private space company in Germany has successfully tested a method to deorbit satellites at the end of their life to prevent them from becoming space debris in the first place.
Gizmodo
Instagram Co-Founders Introduce Text-Based App
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are returning to the app game with a new innovative startup since leaving the ‘gram in 2018. Artifact is a new social media platform that will provide a feed of articles and facts aimed to create a dialogue between users to discuss things of interest.
