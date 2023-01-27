ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 25

Casey Snyder
4d ago

Wow this is dumb get out exercise play a sport on open courts with other make friends oh wait only you can go out in public play sports when your told best stay inside drink wine smoke weed nope that’s bad don’t drink smoke weed okay no what has this place come to it our fault we the people have let this happen

Reply
9
Jessica Riley
3d ago

You live in a metropolitan area. There’s going to be noise. Anywhere. Everywhere. If you want peace and quiet move to Rappahannock county. Nova doesn’t offer it. Learn where you live.

Reply
6
ron
3d ago

How much noise can pickle ball make ? Or is it other people having fun that bothers the miserable people in this world ?

Reply
11
Related
fox5dc.com

Bill to require curbside voting at polling places introduced in Maryland

If you live in Maryland, you can already vote by mail or leave your ballot in a drop box. But, should voters be able to drive up to a polling place and vote from their car?. It's the question the Maryland Ways and Means Committee was discussing on Tuesday. A hearing was held on Prince George's County delegate Nicole Williams' bill that would require every Maryland county to have curbside voting at early voting centers.
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock

A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

After roller-coaster ride, Va. home sales back to pre-pandemic levels

A lot of people probably wish they could turn back the clock to 2018 or 2019. And in a sense, the Virginia real-estate market already has. New data from the Virginia Realtors trade group suggest that the market – knocked higgledy-piggledy from its traditional norms by COVID – has returned to something akin to pre-pandemic behavior.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care

Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.  The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all state and national flags be lowered in memory of former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin has ordered that the flags be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining

COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair

A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
vpm.org

PolitiFact VA: Lucas falsely inflates Youngkin’s special election setback

Statement: Glenn Youngkin is “the first sitting Governor in the modern era to have their party have less legislative seats than when they were elected.”. State Sen. Louise Lucas (D–Portsmouth) says Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin suffered a historic setback in a Jan. 10 special election in Virginia Beach for an open state Senate seat.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Jan. 31

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory and respect of the former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III. Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset. The Office of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

AARP Virginia is advocating against the interests of seniors

A recent article from Crystal Graham highlights AARP’s disappointment that the Virginia legislature rejected the creation of a so-called “Prescription Drug Affordability Board” (PDAB). In doing so, AARP has once again revealed the enormous disconnect between the organizations stated policy objectives and the interests of senior citizens whom they purport to represent.
VIRGINIA STATE

