The chairwoman of California's reparations panel is advocating a wealth tax that would redistribute funds to black residents and those who are descendants of slaves. Chairwoman Kamilah V. Moore and the California Reparations Task Force heard from tax law experts across the United States that testified how white people are more likely to be wealthy; therefore, any reallocation of funds would benefit the state's black population.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO