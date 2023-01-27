ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

Washington Examiner

California reparations panel to consider state wealth tax to fund black residents

The chairwoman of California's reparations panel is advocating a wealth tax that would redistribute funds to black residents and those who are descendants of slaves. Chairwoman Kamilah V. Moore and the California Reparations Task Force heard from tax law experts across the United States that testified how white people are more likely to be wealthy; therefore, any reallocation of funds would benefit the state's black population.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oscar

fishing licenses in California

Fishing is a popular pastime in California, but before you head out to your favorite spot, it's important to make sure you have the proper license. In California, fishing licenses are required for anyone over the age of 16 who wants to fish in freshwater or saltwater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

At California gun fair, few speak of recent massacres

With ammunition, rifles and bullet-proof vests on display, business is brisk at a Los Angeles area gun show -- so much so you'd never know a mass shooting unfolded nearby just days ago. "Every time that the media talks about a mass shooting, people buy guns because they're afraid that they'll get taken away."
ONTARIO, CA

