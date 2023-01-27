Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
Krewedelusion 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewedelusion is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Franklin Avenue and Royal Street in Marigny, and after a loop in the French Quarter, it ends on Frenchmen Street.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Little Rascals 2023 parade route
METAIRIE, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Little Rascals is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at noon. The parade will start at the corner of El Dorado Street and Woodlawn Avenue and continue east on Houma Boulevard; at Veterans Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the parade will turn right (on the westbound lane), the parade follows Veterans all the way down to the intersection of Martin Behrman Avenue and Veterans, where the parade will end.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Titans 2023 parade route
SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Titans is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
WWL-TV
Krewe of Poseidon 2023 parade route
SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Poseidon. is set to roll on Saturday, February 4th, at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
WWL-TV
Krewe Boheme 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe Boheme is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. The parade will start on Decatur Street at Mandeville, turn right on Frenchmen Street then turn left onto Royal Street. The parade will then go through the French Quarter, turning right on St. Peter Street and turn right on North Rampart Street and go down to Esplanade Avenue.
Mayor Cantrell announces carnival krewes' return to pre-pandemic routes
New Orleans’ Mardi Gras parades will return to their pre-pandemic starting points, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Monday.
Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East this afternoon
The Krewe of Nefertiti will roll today, despite the wet weather. For 2023 the theme of this all-female krewe is “Nefertiti Roar”.
WDSU
New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Nefertiti rolls in New Orleans East as rain mostly stayed away
The Krewe of Nefertiti rolls Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in New Orleans East. Queen Nefertiti III Summer Turner reigned over 200 members on 14 floats as the all-female krewe paraded to the theme 'Nefertiti Roars.'
Jefferson Parish announces Family Gras 2023 lineup
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials announced this year's lineup for Family Gras 2023. Family Gras is free. This year's music lineup includes Vince Vance, The Jacksons, Imagination Movers, Don Felder, Croce Plays Croce, Hailey Whitters, and Rick Springfield. It will be held on Friday, February 10, and...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
myneworleans.com
Local New Orleans Restaurants Announce Valentine’s Day Specials
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few New Orleans restaurants announced their Valentine’s Day specials and offerings. Valentine’s Day will certainly be unique at Mister Mao, named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” by Bon Appètit,. Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will kick off the 2023 season of her wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up series on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Chef Michael Bruno of Filipino pop-up Kusina. Aptly named Kusina’s Lovapalooza, the four-course prix fixe is priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with two seatings available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Large parties are encouraged to make this a fun alternative to the traditional romantic dinner. Special libations include the Weng Oviparous Sling – gin, Luxardo, Benedictine, bitters, pineapple, calamansi, pizazz and a Spirit Free Coconut Fizz – coconut milk, coconut juice, pineapple, pomelo, and soda. Menu follows:
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Chewbacchus returns to St. Claude Ave, bringing back the crowds and business
NEW ORLEANS — Chewbacchus made its triumphant return to St. Claude Avenue Saturday. The parade was cut short just days before it rolled in 2022 due to an NOPD manpower shortage and COVID-19, but they wouldn't be held back again. "We worked without City Councilman Freddie King, and we...
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?
There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
Comments / 0