NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few New Orleans restaurants announced their Valentine’s Day specials and offerings. Valentine’s Day will certainly be unique at Mister Mao, named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” by Bon Appètit,. Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will kick off the 2023 season of her wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up series on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Chef Michael Bruno of Filipino pop-up Kusina. Aptly named Kusina’s Lovapalooza, the four-course prix fixe is priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with two seatings available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Large parties are encouraged to make this a fun alternative to the traditional romantic dinner. Special libations include the Weng Oviparous Sling – gin, Luxardo, Benedictine, bitters, pineapple, calamansi, pizazz and a Spirit Free Coconut Fizz – coconut milk, coconut juice, pineapple, pomelo, and soda. Menu follows:

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO