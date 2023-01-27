ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krewedelusion 2023 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and Krewedelusion is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. The parade will start at Franklin Avenue and Royal Street in Marigny, and after a loop in the French Quarter, it ends on Frenchmen Street.
Krewe of Little Rascals 2023 parade route

METAIRIE, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Little Rascals is set to roll on Sunday, February 5th, at noon. The parade will start at the corner of El Dorado Street and Woodlawn Avenue and continue east on Houma Boulevard; at Veterans Veterans Memorial Boulevard, the parade will turn right (on the westbound lane), the parade follows Veterans all the way down to the intersection of Martin Behrman Avenue and Veterans, where the parade will end.
Krewe of Titans 2023 parade route

SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Titans is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Krewe of Poseidon 2023 parade route

SLIDELL, La. — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Poseidon. is set to roll on Saturday, February 4th, at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the corner of Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive. The parade goes north up Pontchartrain Drive (Hwy 11) before turning right on Gause Boulevard. The parade ends at the corner of Gause and Kensington Boulevard.
Krewe Boheme 2023 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe Boheme is set to roll on Friday, February 3rd at 7 p.m. The parade will start on Decatur Street at Mandeville, turn right on Frenchmen Street then turn left onto Royal Street. The parade will then go through the French Quarter, turning right on St. Peter Street and turn right on North Rampart Street and go down to Esplanade Avenue.
New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
Jefferson Parish announces Family Gras 2023 lineup

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials announced this year's lineup for Family Gras 2023. Family Gras is free. This year's music lineup includes Vince Vance, The Jacksons, Imagination Movers, Don Felder, Croce Plays Croce, Hailey Whitters, and Rick Springfield. It will be held on Friday, February 10, and...
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Local New Orleans Restaurants Announce Valentine’s Day Specials

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few New Orleans restaurants announced their Valentine’s Day specials and offerings. Valentine’s Day will certainly be unique at Mister Mao, named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” by Bon Appètit,. Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will kick off the 2023 season of her wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up series on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Chef Michael Bruno of Filipino pop-up Kusina. Aptly named Kusina’s Lovapalooza, the four-course prix fixe is priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with two seatings available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Large parties are encouraged to make this a fun alternative to the traditional romantic dinner. Special libations include the Weng Oviparous Sling – gin, Luxardo, Benedictine, bitters, pineapple, calamansi, pizazz and a Spirit Free Coconut Fizz – coconut milk, coconut juice, pineapple, pomelo, and soda. Menu follows:
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
