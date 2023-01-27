ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
Life Stories: She loved Staten Island. She loved the law, lecturing worldwide on international criminal law. Megan Fairlie dies at 51.

Megan Fairlie was never afraid of adventure. Case in point: as a young woman, she moved to Ireland not knowing a soul and with no clue where she would live. But by the time she left the country six years later, she had amassed a small army of friends who referred to themselves collectively as “Megan’s Mates.”
