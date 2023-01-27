Read full article on original website
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
A flower begins to bud in NYC amid a mild winter. What does it mean?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Green daffodil shoots peek above the ground in Conference House Park in Tottenville, pushing through a light layer of leaves at the end of a mild January and a winter that has, so far, not seen more than a hint of snow. Other plants are...
Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
Best of Staten Island returns next week — with a new sponsor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We’re baaack!. That’s right, Best of Staten Island is making its glorious return next week — and we’ve got some pretty exciting news. This year, the series will have a brand new sponsor. Empire State Bank will join the Advance/SILive.com along the way as it explores Staten Islanders’ favorite businesses.
NYPD probing report of robbery in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is investigating a report of a commercial robbery in South Beach on Tuesday evening. The robbery was reported around 7:40 p.m. at 101 McClean Ave, according to emergency radio transmissions. The building is used as a liquor store smoke shop. At the scene, squads...
Optometrist honored for her unwavering service to the North Shore of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Carolyn Powell had a vision to create a high-quality, affordable and accessible optical center on the North Shore of Staten Island, and she worked hard to bring that dream to fruition. Powell was born in Brooklyn into a tight-knit, hard-working family. Her paternal grandmother, to...
FDNY responds to deck fire at home in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY is responding to a home fire in Annadale on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported in the rear of a home on Notus Avenue near Annadale Road, according to the FDNY Twitter feed.
New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
Funeral arrangements set for Staten Island firefighter who died of cancer at 34
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighter Anthony Mauro, a 34-year-old FDNY member from Staten Island who was hailed for his courage and spirit, will be laid to rest on Thursday after a battle with cancer. His passing was announced by the Uniformed Firefighters Association. Mauro, a six-year FDNY veteran who...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service during Monday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Monday, Jan. 30. From St. George, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
A long-awaited women’s treatment facility is expected to take shape on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state awarded Camelot of Staten Island $750,000 in 2018 to develop a 25-bed residential treatment facility on the grounds of Seaview Hospital for women. When the grant from the state Office of Addiction and Supports (OASAS) was awarded – as well as a commitment...
Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man is suing the city and several NYPD officers for what he claims was an unlawful arrest in Arden Heights last summer, moments after he defended himself against an alleged knife-wielding neighbor who was spouting racial epithets. A civil complaint filed on...
Life Stories: She loved Staten Island. She loved the law, lecturing worldwide on international criminal law. Megan Fairlie dies at 51.
Megan Fairlie was never afraid of adventure. Case in point: as a young woman, she moved to Ireland not knowing a soul and with no clue where she would live. But by the time she left the country six years later, she had amassed a small army of friends who referred to themselves collectively as “Megan’s Mates.”
Lyons Pool recreation center will get a $2.6M facelift, starting next month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Parks Department is scheduled to begin reconstruction of the exterior of the Joseph H. Lyons Pool Recreation Center in Tompkinsville in February. The $2.6 million project will focus on the rotunda of the complex with work including installing a new roof, doors...
NYC pre-K and 3-K applications are open: 7 things to know before you apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has opened up applications for free, all-day pre-K and 3-K for the 2023-2024 school year. The programs, which provide free, full-day care and education, are part of a broader effort to create more high-quality early care and education programs for children from birth to 5 years old.
MTA removes free Wi-Fi from all NYC buses, citing low usage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Surfing the web while riding the bus in New York City just got a bit more difficult. Earlier this month, the MTA turned off the free Wi-Fi that had been available on roughly 75% of the city’s bus fleet, citing low usage among riders, as first reported by Gothamist.
Free Alzheimer’s disease memory screenings to be offered on Staten Island this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Free in-person and remote memory screenings will be offered to all Staten Islanders over age 50 by a group of Graniteville neuropsychologists on Feb. 1, Feb. 2 and Feb 3. The events will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 260 Christopher Lane,...
Snow coats New York City with first measurable snowfall in Central Park; National Weather Service warns of ice threat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Commuters and students are facing a light dusting of snow and possible ice on roads and sidewalks on Staten Island and throughout New York City at the start of the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to forecasters. “Central Park recorded the first measurable snowfall of...
A Groundhog Day to remember: When NYC Mayor de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton is home to an array of creatures far and wide. Yet each year it hosts a tradition that is close to home, Groundhog Day. However, back in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio would drop the groundhog, leaving a lasting effect for years to come.
See how much these 10 Westerleigh homes sold for in the past year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Port Richmond, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
