Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for safety, housing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration. Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing. Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department...
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach will offer new grant programs to help local business
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The city of Long Beach is taking a novel approach to help reduce homelessness. On Tuesday, the city rolled out a pair of grant programs to help small businesses stay afloat and business improvement districts to draw visitors in an effort to counter some of the negative effects of homeless individuals.
spectrumnews1.com
South LA could see its 1st Costco — with adjacent affordable apartments
LOS ANGELES — Costco members who’ve long dreamed of being able to instantly transport jumbo packs of toilet paper to their homes could soon have that opportunity in South Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the real estate firm Thrive Living announced its plan to convert a five-acre site in Baldwin Village into a building that will include hundreds of apartments — and a Costco.
spectrumnews1.com
CHLA awarded $2.5M grant for youth mental health
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been awarded a five-year $2.5 million grant to train up to 190 pediatric residents to address the growing mental health crisis among children and youth, officials announced Monday. The project is designed to train the CHLA residents in the primary...
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County now accepting applications for $54 million in small business grants
LOS ANGELES — It’s been almost three years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on local businesses. Still, many of them are reeling from the effects of government-mandated shutdowns, worker shortages and, more recently, inflation. Now many of LA’s small and micro businesses can receive help from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes for relocation assistance for tenants after rent increases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. What You Need To Know. The ordinance contains an urgency clause, but will not...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 56 new COVID-related deaths over 4-day period
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported another 56 COVID-19-related deaths over a four-day period ending Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations ticked upward slightly. After a one-day delay in the release of weekend virus statistics caused by a processing error, the county Department of Public Health reported...
spectrumnews1.com
Proposed budget cuts for urban greening programs could leave communities at risk from extreme heat
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — It’s a simple six-word motto and it’s one Cindy Montañez lives by: “Trees need people. People need trees,” she stated succinctly. TreePeople CEO's calls trees "frontline defense" against risks associated with extreme heat. Cindy Montañez says urban greening is an...
