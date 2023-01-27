Read full article on original website
$150,000 donor-advised grant to support community Resource Liaison Pilot Position
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care (COC) on Tuesday. This funding will be spread over 2 years, $75,000 in 2023 and $75,000...
New data shows Illinois has a higher unemployment rate than national average
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois has the second-highest unemployment rate in the nation. These numbers come from new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Illinois is just behind Nevada with the highest unemployment rate in the nation. These new numbers came...
Sangamon County permanent vote by mail applications being mailed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois now offers qualified registered voters the opportunity to be placed on a Permanent Vote by Mail list for all future elections or only General Elections. As mandated in June of 2021 by Public Act 102-0015, County Clerk Don Gray has mailed a paper application...
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum hosted a sensory-friendly event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) held a sensory-friendly event. The event was called Abe for All: Sensory-Free Sunday and it was created for people who might be easily overwhelmed by intense light, sounds, and large crowds. The ALPLM encouraged guests to come...
Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
Charges against District 186 dropped in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Civil charges against District 186 in the death of Pierre Scott have been dismissed. The district was being sued by Pierre Scott's family for wrongful death and other charges after Pierre was stabbed to death on Lanphier's campus. His family is accusing the district of...
SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
SPD says Street Crimes Unit is helpful in the community
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department has several special units that have different roles in the community. One of those is the Street Crimes Unit. The Street Crimes Unit has been a part of the Springfield Police Department for about 20 years. Chief Ken Scarlette said it...
Village of Elkhart is under a boil order
The village of Elkhart is under a boil order until further notice. We will continue to update this story as we get more information.
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
