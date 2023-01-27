ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

newschannel20.com

Sangamon County permanent vote by mail applications being mailed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois now offers qualified registered voters the opportunity to be placed on a Permanent Vote by Mail list for all future elections or only General Elections. As mandated in June of 2021 by Public Act 102-0015, County Clerk Don Gray has mailed a paper application...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Charges against District 186 dropped in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Civil charges against District 186 in the death of Pierre Scott have been dismissed. The district was being sued by Pierre Scott's family for wrongful death and other charges after Pierre was stabbed to death on Lanphier's campus. His family is accusing the district of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

SPD says Street Crimes Unit is helpful in the community

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department has several special units that have different roles in the community. One of those is the Street Crimes Unit. The Street Crimes Unit has been a part of the Springfield Police Department for about 20 years. Chief Ken Scarlette said it...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
DECATUR, IL

