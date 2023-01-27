ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, KY

All 'A' Classic girls basketball: Whitefield Academy beats Hancock County to make to semis

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
If defense wins championships, then Whitefield Academy girls basketball is on the right path.

The Wildcats' defense came up huge to beat Hancock County 34-33 in the All "A" Classic quarterfinals at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Friday. Whitefield Academy (17-4) scored 12 points off a dozen turnovers and advances to Saturday's semifinal to face Bethlehem (16-6).

Whitefield Academy maintained a balanced effort on offense. Camryn Poole, Allison Spieker, Amy Thompson and Sara Ritter contributed seven points apiece while Lily Roberts carried the Hornets with 14 points and six rebounds.

Whitefield Academy entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead, but the Hornets made a last-minute comeback attempt. Hancock County nearly forced the game to go to overtime but missed free throw with 0.3 seconds.

Whitefield Academy 7 14 9 4 - 34

Hancock County 7 8 7 11 - 33

Whitefield Academy (17-4): Camryn Poole 7, Noel Smith 6, Sara Ritter 7, Allison Spieker 7, Amy Thompson 7

Hancock County (13-9): Lily Roberts 14, Bailey Poole 12, Ella House 7

