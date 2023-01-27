Read full article on original website
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, De Soto
Donna Leah Waldrup, 60, of De Soto died Jan. 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Waldrup enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the lake, swimming, being outdoors and crafting. Born Nov. 24, 1962, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Harriett “Pat” (Short) and Theodore “Ted” Davison.
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper, 94, Crystal City
Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper, 94, of Crystal City died Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Mr. Cooper was retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Crystal City and River Cement (now Buzzi Unicem) in Festus. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Festus/Crystal City and a member of the Shekinah Masonic Lodge in Crystal City. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. Born May 10, 1928, in Sylvester, Texas, he was the son of the late Lottie (Phillips) and John Oliver Cooper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Rebecca (Park) Cooper.
Kevin Lee Dobbins, 57, Hillsboro
Kevin Lee Dobbins, 57, of Hillsboro died Jan. 25, 2023, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mr. Dobbins owned his own company specializing in IT and programming work. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America and had earned the distinction of Eagle Scout. He was an animal lover and enjoyed playing with his computer and his pets as well as spending time with his family and friends. Born July 24, 1965, in St. Louis, he was the son of Bettye Dobbins-Dohack of St. Louis County.
Dennis Elbert Cain, 69, Hillsboro
Dennis Elbert Cain, 69, of Hillsboro, died Jan. 24, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Cain was a tool and die maker at Glaxo-Smith-Kline. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Born Aug. 23, 1953, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Madeline (Ritter) and Elbert Cain.
Ricky Eugene Rapert, 75, Farmington
Ricky Eugene Rapert, 75, of Farmington died Jan. 28, 2023, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. Mr. Rapert was a U.S. Navy veteran and served as a police officer with the Jennings Police Department. Born Aug. 8, 1948, in Doniphan, he was the son of the late Eva D. (Green) and Milous J. Rapert.
Emma Lay Sutherlin, 81, Stanford, Ky., formerly of Arnold
Emma Lay Sutherlin, 81, of Stanford, Ky., formerly of Arnold, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Harrodsburg, Ky. Mrs. Sutherlin was a school custodian and a member of the First Baptist Church in Arnold. Born May 16, 1941, in Danville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Adell (Murphy) and Raymond Lay. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest Sutherlin.
Dorothy Jean (Rehkop) Schoelhamer, 78, Festus
Dorothy Jean (Rehkop) Schoelhamer, 78, of Festus died Jan. 24, 2023. Mrs. Schoelhamer worked for 29 years as a registered nurse in the emergency room at Parkland Hospital in Bonne Terre. She enjoyed taking road trips to the casino and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 7, 1945, in Cantwell, she was the daughter of the late Violet (Richardson) and Edgar L. Rehkop.
Arnold Chamber of Commerce names business, citizen of year winners
The Arnold Chamber of Commerce recently honored the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Don Earl Citizen of the Year award winners. Rob Schneider, an advertising account representative for Leader Publications, was named the business person of the year, and Dan Shaul, state director of the Missouri Grocers Association and former state representative, was named the citizen of the year.
Cedar Hill Fire adds three new firefighters
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District has hired three new firefighters, expanding its staff of full-time firefighters from 21 to 24, Chief Mick Fischer said. Shawn Hahl, Ryan Jorcke and Joseph Smith began working for the district in early January, Fischer said. Each of the new firefighters is paid a...
Crystal Citian celebrates 40 years at the library
For 80-year-old Marilyn Parr of Crystal City, a temporary gig has stretched into a 40-year career. Parr started working at the Crystal City Public Library in 1982 and recently celebrated her 40th anniversary on the job. Tania Laughlin, library director since 1996, said even the modest anniversary reception made Parr...
Wintry mix leads to tough travel conditions
A mix of freezing rain and light snow made travel difficult in Jefferson County from Sunday night, Jan. 29 into this morning, Jan. 30. “Overnight was a little worse than it was in the morning,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said. “There were numerous crashes on interstates, whether it was I-64, I-270, I-70 and I-55, that involved multiple vehicles and slide-offs. There were no serious injuries, but it did make for delays in traffic and roads being blocked for numerous hours.”
Car stolen from Imperial dealership found burnt in St. Louis
A 2020 Mercedes Benz stolen from Elite Motors STL, 5231 Hwy. 61-67, in Imperial was set on fire and burned in St. Louis. The car was worth about $80,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An employee parked the car outside the dealership at about 6 p.m. Jan. 17,...
Classes at Jefferson College’s Hillsboro campus canceled due to presumed water main break
A presumed water main break at the Jefferson College main campus in Hillsboro led to the cancellation of classes there today, Jan. 30, officials said. As of 3 p.m., it was not known if classes would resume Tuesday, Jan. 31. Classes at the college’s Arnold and Imperial campuses have not...
Teen allegedly rides ATV at Arnold City Park, damages grass
Arnold Police are trying to identify a teenage boy who reportedly rode an ATV in a grassy area at Arnold City Park, causing about $100 in damage. The boy allegedly was seen riding the ATV and doing doughnuts near the old tennis courts at the park on Bradley Beach Road, police reported.
High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident
A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following crash
A 56-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly crashed a pickup into a utility pole along Williams Road. The man was not injured in the accident, Eureka Police reported. The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 2. An officer arrived on the...
Pet spot: Chihuahua misses her dog siblings
Doris Burkey of High Ridge recently sent a photo of Lala, a 13-year-old Chihuahua, along with her two dog siblings, Casanova and Goonie, who have since died. Casanova, a boxer-mastiff mix, died at 13, and Goonie, a Pekingese, died at 12, Burkey said. “Casanova was the best dog,” Burkey said....
Two men allegedly steal Apple products from Eureka Walmart
Eureka Police are trying to identify two men who allegedly stole an Apple iPad Pro 13 and an Apple Watch from Walmart, 131 Eureka Towne Center Drive. Together, the stolen items were worth $1,428, police reported. Officers were called to the store at about 10:05 p.m. Jan. 19 after the...
County sees another COVID-19 death, two more flu deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported one more COVID-19-related death and two additional flu-related deaths. Those deaths were reported during the week of Jan. 15-21. The COVID-19-related death was a woman in her 70s. The flu-related deaths were men in their 60s and 70s. The county has seen a...
