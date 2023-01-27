Narvel Eugene “Gene” Cooper, 94, of Crystal City died Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Mr. Cooper was retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Crystal City and River Cement (now Buzzi Unicem) in Festus. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Festus/Crystal City and a member of the Shekinah Masonic Lodge in Crystal City. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends. Born May 10, 1928, in Sylvester, Texas, he was the son of the late Lottie (Phillips) and John Oliver Cooper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Rebecca (Park) Cooper.

CRYSTAL CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO