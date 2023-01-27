ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gabby Petito’s parents urge support for Utah domestic violence bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabby Petito’s parents joined Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at the state Capitol on Monday to advocate for stronger domestic violence responses from police officers. Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, parents of the young woman from New York who was killed by her boyfriend...
UTAH STATE
Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children

SALT LAKE CITY — Tribal leaders from around the state gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on Utah legislators to pass HB40, Utah’s version of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which they say protects Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. “Am...
UTAH STATE
Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag — but it’s not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag — one selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10 — while classifying the current flag as the state’s ceremonial flag.
UTAH STATE
UHP reports over 150 crashes for Sunday

Utah Highway Patrol and Utah’s Department of Transportation had a busy day on Sunday as they responded to 162 crashes as of 8:10 p.m. UHP’s Sgt. Peterson told KSL that these numbers are from their preliminary report and are subject to change. Police have been responding to different...
UTAH STATE
Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site

JAUB COUNTY, Utah — State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. On Monday, Utah’s Division of Oild, Gas and Mining posted that a plant building at the East Tintic mining district’s historic mining site had its entire wall removed by vandals.
UTAH STATE
1 of the 4 spikes driven at Promontory Summit fetches $2.2M at auction

SALT LAKE CITY — The Arizona spike, which was ceremoniously driven in Utah to mark the transcontinental railroad completion in 1869, sold for a little more than $2 million during an auction that closed Thursday, much more than it was expected to reel in. Christie’s listed the spike for...
UTAH STATE
How a Utah bill would put cell phones, smart devices on hold in the classroom

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah could soon be the first state with a law restricting cell phone and smart watches on students in K-12 classrooms. “I first came up with the idea because my daughter’s school, it’s getting so bad where kids will put their headphones in and just tune out the entire time. This will eliminate that.” said Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, the sponsor of HB270. “I’ve had elementary school teachers reach out that say, ‘Hey, I’ve got parents calling kids during school or texting them.’ Well, this eliminates that.”
UTAH STATE
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts

Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
UTAH STATE
Intermountain Health breaks organ transplant record again

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Health announced Tuesday that it broke its own record for adult organ transplants during 2022, reaching 300 donations KSL.com reported. The organization thanked its donors and caregivers in a statement Tuesday for a fourth record-breaking year for the transplant program. Organ transplants last year included 104 livers, 159 kidneys, 29 hearts and eight kidney/pancreas combinations.
UTAH STATE
Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature could open the door for online, private, charter, and homeschool students to play sports outside of their home district. The Utah High School Activities Association has voiced its support for HB209 Participation in Extracurricular Activities Amendments,...
UTAH STATE
Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks

PETER SINKS, Utah — Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday. However, no place was colder than Peter Sinks in northern Utah on Monday with the low there at minus 62 degrees. The area had not seen a temperature that low since 2002.
UTAH STATE
Severe weather and cold make their way across the state

MURRAY, Utah — On Monday, frigid temperatures made their way across the state. In the valley, temperatures ranged well below freezing. On top of that, thousands of Utahns woke up without power in the early hours. While Rocky Mountain Power has restored power for most, the cold is not...
UTAH STATE
Plumbers warn of frozen pipes after cold front

SALT LAKE CITY — When it gets this cold and stays cold, some water pipes in some homes in Utah are susceptible to freezing. Frozen pipes can cause a costly problem, especially if the ice cracks a pipe. “Anytime it drops below 20 (Fahrenheit), we start getting phone calls...
UTAH STATE

