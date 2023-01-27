Read full article on original website
Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Gabby Petito’s parents urge support for Utah domestic violence bill
SALT LAKE CITY — Gabby Petito’s parents joined Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at the state Capitol on Monday to advocate for stronger domestic violence responses from police officers. Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, parents of the young woman from New York who was killed by her boyfriend...
Tribes call for Utah legislators to pass bill to protect Native children
SALT LAKE CITY — Tribal leaders from around the state gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on Utah legislators to pass HB40, Utah’s version of the Indian Child Welfare Act, which they say protects Native American children from unnecessary removal from their families and tribes. “Am...
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
LGBTQ advocacy groups to file lawsuit over Utah’s transgender-related surgery law
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Center for Lesbian Rights and the ACLU of Utah will file a lawsuit against the new Utah law banning transgender minors from getting surgeries and limiting hormone treatments. “We’re putting together a challenge as quickly as we can,” said Shannon Minter, the NCLR’s...
Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag — but it’s not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag — one selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10 — while classifying the current flag as the state’s ceremonial flag.
UHP reports over 150 crashes for Sunday
Utah Highway Patrol and Utah’s Department of Transportation had a busy day on Sunday as they responded to 162 crashes as of 8:10 p.m. UHP’s Sgt. Peterson told KSL that these numbers are from their preliminary report and are subject to change. Police have been responding to different...
Four Utah centenarians share advice collected over more than 100 years
SALT LAKE CITY — For Rose Tonti, 101, comfort is a crowded table. Since starting a new life in Utah more than 70 years ago, she’s stuck to her recipes, rolling out dough for cookies to share over coffee with family and longtime friends. “I love to be...
Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site
JAUB COUNTY, Utah — State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. On Monday, Utah’s Division of Oild, Gas and Mining posted that a plant building at the East Tintic mining district’s historic mining site had its entire wall removed by vandals.
1 of the 4 spikes driven at Promontory Summit fetches $2.2M at auction
SALT LAKE CITY — The Arizona spike, which was ceremoniously driven in Utah to mark the transcontinental railroad completion in 1869, sold for a little more than $2 million during an auction that closed Thursday, much more than it was expected to reel in. Christie’s listed the spike for...
How a Utah bill would put cell phones, smart devices on hold in the classroom
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah could soon be the first state with a law restricting cell phone and smart watches on students in K-12 classrooms. “I first came up with the idea because my daughter’s school, it’s getting so bad where kids will put their headphones in and just tune out the entire time. This will eliminate that.” said Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, the sponsor of HB270. “I’ve had elementary school teachers reach out that say, ‘Hey, I’ve got parents calling kids during school or texting them.’ Well, this eliminates that.”
High winds forces late start for northern Utah school districts
Multiple northern Utah school districts are announcing late starts for Monday due to the high and cold winds hitting areas in Utah. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City calls this a “wind chill” warning affecting the northern part of the state, forcing the Utah Highway Patrol to close certain roads.
Intermountain Health breaks organ transplant record again
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Health announced Tuesday that it broke its own record for adult organ transplants during 2022, reaching 300 donations KSL.com reported. The organization thanked its donors and caregivers in a statement Tuesday for a fourth record-breaking year for the transplant program. Organ transplants last year included 104 livers, 159 kidneys, 29 hearts and eight kidney/pancreas combinations.
Non-public-school students could more easily play sports under a new bill
SALT LAKE CITY — A bill working its way through the Utah Legislature could open the door for online, private, charter, and homeschool students to play sports outside of their home district. The Utah High School Activities Association has voiced its support for HB209 Participation in Extracurricular Activities Amendments,...
Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks
PETER SINKS, Utah — Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday. However, no place was colder than Peter Sinks in northern Utah on Monday with the low there at minus 62 degrees. The area had not seen a temperature that low since 2002.
Severe weather and cold make their way across the state
MURRAY, Utah — On Monday, frigid temperatures made their way across the state. In the valley, temperatures ranged well below freezing. On top of that, thousands of Utahns woke up without power in the early hours. While Rocky Mountain Power has restored power for most, the cold is not...
Utah ski industry works to bring diversity to the slopes through ‘Discover Winter’ program
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s ski industry is working to bring more diversity to the slopes by inviting people of color and those in the LGBTQ+ community to take part in an initiative called Discover Winter. Ski Utah invited people from minority communities across Northern Utah to participate...
Plumbers warn of frozen pipes after cold front
SALT LAKE CITY — When it gets this cold and stays cold, some water pipes in some homes in Utah are susceptible to freezing. Frozen pipes can cause a costly problem, especially if the ice cracks a pipe. “Anytime it drops below 20 (Fahrenheit), we start getting phone calls...
