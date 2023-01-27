Read full article on original website
Plan to transfer $14M from environmental trust slammed
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former...
Neb. senators: No action expected in Brewer residency complaint
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature likely won’t consider a Cherry County Republican’s allegation that her representative, State Sen. Tom Brewer, doesn’t live in his Sandhills district and should forfeit his seat. That was the consensus among more than a dozen state lawmakers contacted after Valentine resident...
Report: 154,000 in Neb. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief
WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
Nebraska lawmaker again pushes no-permit conceal carry
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen....
Questions revived about Neb. lawmaker's place of residence
LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever
Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Proposal: Mo. financial advisers would be required to disclose social agenda
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Investors would have to be told their money is being invested to achieve a social goal under a new rule being proposed by the Missouri Secretary of State. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft claims some financial advisers have been investing client funds in accordance with social causes without consulting their clients.
Snow, cold temperatures to move into Panhandle
Here is the latest headline update for the Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory! Advisories have been expanded to include more areas, and extended into Sunday morning. An extension through Sunday into Monday may be warranted with additional snow accumulations expected. Snow showers will begin early this morning across Carbon County and spread eastward throughout the day with additional snow showers moving in from the north into Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, Sioux, and Dawes counties. The heaviest snow is forecast to be Saturday. The second image shows the latest updates for snowfall totals across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Refer to the "speedometers" on the left side to see the overall range for snow totals in light blue, the most likely range for snow totals in the darker blue, and the arrow pointing at the official NWS forecast. Note that these snowfall totals are spread across three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The heaviest accumulations are currently forecast to be Saturday.For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys#wywx#newx and for road information, dial 511 or go to wyoroad.info (WY) #wyoroad and/or dot.nebraska.gov (NE).
Wildcat Hills to host Waterfowl homeschool program
Learn about the EnvironArt program and even learn how to draw waterfowl like a professional artist during the Wildcat Hills Homeschool program Waterfowl on Feb. 16. This program meets at 10 a.m. Mountain time at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. The program is free, but a vehicle park entry permit...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West...
