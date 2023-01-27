Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Lexington detectives search for man wanted on multiple burglary warrants
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 34 year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green. Investigators say Green is armed and dangerous, and is wanted for multiple burglary warrants. If you know his whereabouts, authorities ask you share an anonymous tip using...
S.C. man allegedly fatally shot wife, stepdaughter, and self while another child was home
RED BANK, S.C. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man reportedly fatally shot his 48-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself while a minor was also in the house. According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting took place at a home on...
wach.com
Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
swlexledger.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary
Paul Lewis Richards Sr., 62, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. “Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 3300 block of Augusta Highway Monday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on the evidence investigators collected, Richards forced open a back door on a home and rummaged through some drawers and closets in a bedroom.”
WIS-TV
RCSD incident report describes inmate death as a murder, but details are slim
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate as a murder, but details on what’s been discovered so far are largely redacted. On Friday, Jan. 27, 29-year-old Antonius Randolph was found dead at the...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
swlexledger.com
Three dead in White Knoll area murder, suicide over the weekend
White Knoll, SC 01/30/2023 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Sheriff’s Department detectives, and personnel from Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher’s office, are continuing to investigate a shooting that left two women and one man dead over the weekend. Their preliminary results of their investigation indicate that this was a double murder, suicide.
wfxg.com
Man arrested for rape in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wanted on multiple charges, including criminal solicitation of a minor, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say is wanted for criminal solicitation of a minor. Deputies said Antwon McCoy is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County. According to deputies, he was originally placed...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Lott issues statement about death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF LEON LOTT HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT in response to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Lott: “I watched the video and found it to be terribly disturbing. The actions...
manninglive.com
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges
Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
wgac.com
Fatal Crash in Saluda County Ruled a Homicide
The death of a man who died in a car accident in Saluda County over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The coroner’s office says 26-year-old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg was behind the wheel of a car that veered off May Branch Road Friday night, hit a mailbox, then flipped in a ditch.
WRDW-TV
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
carolinapanorama.com
Belleville cemetery owners fined $500 over upkeep; complainants cite 'slap on wrist'
The owner and operator of Orangeburg’s Belleville Memorial Gardens, a historically Black cemetery, was issued a $500 civil penalty following complaints about the perpetual care cemetery not being properly maintained. The matter came before the South Carolina Perpetual Care Cemetery Board for a final order hearing on Nov. 2,...
Comments / 0