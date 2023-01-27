ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Related
wach.com

Blythewood student charged with bringing gun to school

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — A Blythewood High School student has been charged after a school employee found a gun in their bookbag. The student, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a school administrator notified the school resource officer about the weapon, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
swlexledger.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

Paul Lewis Richards Sr., 62, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. “Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 3300 block of Augusta Highway Monday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on the evidence investigators collected, Richards forced open a back door on a home and rummaged through some drawers and closets in a bedroom.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
swlexledger.com

Three dead in White Knoll area murder, suicide over the weekend

White Knoll, SC 01/30/2023 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Sheriff’s Department detectives, and personnel from Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher’s office, are continuing to investigate a shooting that left two women and one man dead over the weekend. Their preliminary results of their investigation indicate that this was a double murder, suicide.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Man arrested for rape in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Lexington County coroner's office identifies the deceased after man kills mother, step-daughter and self

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself. According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Fatal Crash in Saluda County Ruled a Homicide

The death of a man who died in a car accident in Saluda County over the weekend has been ruled a homicide. The coroner’s office says 26-year-old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg was behind the wheel of a car that veered off May Branch Road Friday night, hit a mailbox, then flipped in a ditch.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

