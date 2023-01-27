Read full article on original website
Related
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Democrat wants to expand House of Representatives by 150 seats to create smaller voting districts
A House Democrat says there aren't enough House members to represent a growing U.S. population, and is proposing the addition of 150 more lawmakers to the House chamber.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
Washington Examiner
Biden didn't disclose FBI search because he was focused on 'things that matter,' White House says
The White House defended its failure to disclose an FBI search of President Joe Biden’s think tank in the weeks after the president’s attorneys found classified documents at the site. Biden’s communications director said the president was cooperating with federal authorities but that his focus remains on his...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Opinion: It’s Ridiculous to Have a Police Force That’s Better Funded Than the Russian Military
Citizens of the United States of America like to believe that they live in “The land of the free.” However, the United States of America has more people in jail than any other democratic nation.
Washington Examiner
GOP move to add 'welfare' to subcommittee name sparks Democratic outrage
Democrats reacted harshly to the decision of Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to add the word “welfare” to the name of a subcommittee. Democrats took umbrage with Chairman Jason Smith’s decision to rename the Worker and Family Support subcommittee to the subcommittee on Work and Welfare. Ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) condemned the change during his opening remarks at the committee organizational meeting and asked the GOP to reconsider.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Obama's secretary of defense blames 'carelessness' for classified docs scandal afflicting Biden, Trump
The former secretary of defense for President Barack Obama torched the mishandling of classified documents, amid investigations into both Biden and Trump.
I just got back from Ukraine. Don't underestimate its people's determination to defeat Russia
I recently visited the city of Uzhhrod in western Ukraine. I was struck by the remarkable tenacity and resilience of the Ukrainian people. They are determined to resist this brutal war.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
US general warns British Army no longer among world’s top tier fighting forces: report
A U.S. general reportedly warned UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army must revamp its military as it is no longer considered among the world's top-tier forces.
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Washington Examiner
Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves
House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
Comments / 7