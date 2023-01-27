ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP move to add 'welfare' to subcommittee name sparks Democratic outrage

Democrats reacted harshly to the decision of Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to add the word “welfare” to the name of a subcommittee. Democrats took umbrage with Chairman Jason Smith’s decision to rename the Worker and Family Support subcommittee to the subcommittee on Work and Welfare. Ranking member Richard Neal (D-MA) condemned the change during his opening remarks at the committee organizational meeting and asked the GOP to reconsider.
Ohio Capital Journal

Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42

WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Benzinga

Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Washington Examiner

Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves

House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...

