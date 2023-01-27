January 28 – Freedom Hall – Johnson City, Tenn. Opening statement after 73-64 win at ETSU. "Sometimes the game comes down to making big plays late. Dalvin [White] hit a huge three with under two minutes left, off the dibble, it took big guts and it went down. It's about time something went well for us late game. I'm proud of the guys for keeping the fight. I think we are getting better, and I haven't been the most pleasant to be around. I'm really happy for them and I thought a lot of guys contributed."

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO