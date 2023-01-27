ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Women’s Tennis Downs Lee 6-1 in Home Opener on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team secured a 6-1 victory over Lee University in its home opener on Sunday evening inside the McCallie School's Strang-Voges Tennis Center. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to a perfect 3-0 on the young season. Lee University stays at 0-1 as this match...
RECAP: Wrestling Sweeps S.C. Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs completed their Southern Conference tour of South Carolina with a 31-6 triumph at The Citadel. The win puts the Mocs alone atop the SoCon at 4-0. The win included three tech falls and a major decision. The seven bonus points helped clinch the match after the seventh bout.
Women’s Tennis Hosts Lee University in Home Opener on Sunday Evening

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team is set to open the 2023 home schedule when the squad hosts in-state foe Lee University for a Sunday evening matchup at 6 p.m. ET inside the McCallie School's Strang-Voges Tennis Center. Chattanooga (2-0) is coming off a pair of season-opening road...
Postgame Notes vs. Western Carolina

• Chattanooga fell 56-48 to Western Carolina at home … the Mocs drop to 12-10 overall and 4-3 in Southern Conference play … the Catamounts improve to 9-13 on the year and 2-5 against the league. • Chattanooga's record against the Catamounts is 82-13 with the loss and...
RECAP: Wrestling Score, Remain Undefeated in the SoCon

CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs remain undefeated in Southern Conference action after tonight's 28-15 win at Presbyterian. The Mocs averaged nearly five points per its six match wins. There were two falls, two majors, a tech fall and on decision as the squad ran the scoring gamut. "I think we need to...
Postgame Notes - ETSU

January 28 – Freedom Hall – Johnson City, Tenn. - Chattanooga snapped a four-game skid with a 73-64 win over rival ETSU inside Freedom Hall… UTC improves to 12-11 overall and 4-6 in the SoCon… ETSU falls to 8-15 and 4-6… the Bucs have now lost a school record eight-straight home games.
Postgame Quotes - ETSU

January 28 – Freedom Hall – Johnson City, Tenn. Opening statement after 73-64 win at ETSU. "Sometimes the game comes down to making big plays late. Dalvin [White] hit a huge three with under two minutes left, off the dibble, it took big guts and it went down. It's about time something went well for us late game. I'm proud of the guys for keeping the fight. I think we are getting better, and I haven't been the most pleasant to be around. I'm really happy for them and I thought a lot of guys contributed."
