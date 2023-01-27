Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -7; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles after Cam Whitmore scored 21 points in Villanova's 70-65 loss to the Providence Friars. The Golden Eagles are...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO