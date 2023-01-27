ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Blinn College District Music Program is bringing in vocal artist Mandi Barrus, a mezzo-soprano, who will appear for three performances at the Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. on the Brenham campus. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gulf Coast winegrowers field day to be held Feb. 3 in Cat Spring

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the 31st Annual Watson Gulf Coast Winegrowers Field Day on Feb. 3 in Cat Spring. The event is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cat Spring Agricultural Society Hall, 13035 Hall Road. This annual field day of viticulture and winemaking education is...
CAT SPRING, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 7

The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring associate head coach Chelsea Newton and host Steve Miller. Guests include Tineya Hylton and McKinzie Green. (air date January 31, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Schools, county offices closed Wednesday due to weather

Winter weather threats have made their way to the Bryan-College Station area, forcing offices and schools to close on Wednesday. All Brazos County offices will be closed for all non-essential personnel per the authorization of Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. Texas A&M University released a Code Maroon Alert notifying students...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M football signee Micah Tease discusses choosing Aggies on OK Preps Extra podcast

Texas A&M signee Micah Tease, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., discussed his decision to pick the Aggies with The Eagle sister paper, the Tulsa World. While talking to the World's Patrick Prince, Tease discusses his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and flip to the Aggies, the pitch head coach Jimbo Fisher made him and what he expects in his first season in Aggieland.
TULSA, OK
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state

The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12). Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Regional human trafficking task force created in Brazos Valley

In line with January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Unbound Now BCS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Monday. This comes as a result of their receipt of a $1.5 million Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking grant in October 2022.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team ranked fifth by NCBWA in preseason poll

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason poll. The Aggies are one of 11 Southeastern Conference teams in the poll’s top 35 led by top-ranked LSU and second-ranked Tennessee. The others include No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Alabama, No. 27 Auburn, No. 28 South Carolina and No. 31 Mississippi State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Consol girls gymnastics wins Rudder meet

The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M women's golf team in lead

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team was at 22-under par with a four-shot lead on 22nd-ranked Arizona when the second round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate was suspended by darkness Monday. Golfers needed to play between four and eight holes to complete the round. Nine teams in the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brandon Schmidt approved as A&M Consolidated’s football coach

The College Station school board unanimously approved Brandon Schmidt to be A&M Consolidated’s next head football coach and campus athletics coordinator at a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Schmidt’s approval comes after he was announced by the district as Consol’s next football coach last Thursday. Schmidt was previously...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Vanderbilt women's basketball team grabs first SEC win by rallying past A&M

NASHVILLE – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t handle prosperity. The Aggies, coming off their first Southeastern Conference win of the season, took an early eight-point lead, but Vanderbilt rallied for an 88-79 victory on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Injury-ridden A&M (6-13, 1-8) worked with...
NASHVILLE, TN

