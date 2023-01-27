Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol, Rudder boys meet for 21-5A lead
The weather forecast for Tuesday is cold temperatures and dreary conditions, but it will be toasty and rocking in A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym at 6:30 p.m. as the Tigers and Rudder boys basketball teams play for the District 21-5A lead. Consol (20-7, 8-1) and Rudder (26-4, 8-1) have a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol girls gymnastics wins Rudder meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state
The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12). Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Maroon & White game April 15; drills start March 20
Texas A&M’s Maroon & White Game to end spring drills will be at 3 p.m. April 15. Spring drills will start March 20. A&M’s NFL Pro Day will be March 28. The second national signing day will begin Wednesday and end April 1. The Aggies signed 19 players in the first signing period from Dec. 21-23. A&M, which also has added five transfers, might not sign any players on Wednesday.
