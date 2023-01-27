Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Maroon & White game April 15; drills start March 20
Texas A&M’s Maroon & White Game to end spring drills will be at 3 p.m. April 15. Spring drills will start March 20. A&M’s NFL Pro Day will be March 28. The second national signing day will begin Wednesday and end April 1. The Aggies signed 19 players in the first signing period from Dec. 21-23. A&M, which also has added five transfers, might not sign any players on Wednesday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol girls gymnastics wins Rudder meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.
Comments / 0