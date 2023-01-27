ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Therapist warns of traumatic video after assault of Tyre Nichols

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local therapist is warning people about the mental health impact of watching police brutality videos such as the one with Tyre Nichols. The assault of Nichols has sent shockwaves through the entire country, especially the Black community. Dr. Lawrence Jackson, from theblackmaletherapist.com, said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested after making shooting threat at local synagogue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local man is facing some severe charges, accused of making terroristic threats against two local synagogues. 37-year-old Michael Sanchez is behind bars in Downtown Las Vegas. Rabbi Shea Harlig of the Chabad of Southern Nevada says Sanchez called the synagogue Sunday morning, saying Jews...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dead after shooting in downtown apartment, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting near 3rd Street and Charleston. On Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m., LVMPD reported to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South 3rd Street after a boyfriend called saying "he accidentally shot his girlfriend" inside their apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas MMA fighter battles deadly disease amid family heartbreak

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter is now fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a deadly disease. Ashlee “Mobwife” Gambino rose to social media fame after she would spar with people on Fremont Street. That led to an amateur fight career in the local Tuff-N-Uff promotion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Families looking to take a vacation this upcoming spring break may want to give Las Vegas a look. In a recent study conducted by Lawn Love, analysts ranked Las Vegas as the 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations. The results were compared to 200 cities...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate missing 22-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV)-- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. LVMPD said Denise Garcia-Garcia, 22, might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Authorities said she was last seen on Monday,...
