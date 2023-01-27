Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother, Afaf Hussanen. Bustami...
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
news3lv.com
Brothers arrested on suspicion of murder after stomping death of Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brothers are in custody for allegedly delivering fatal injuries to a man during a beating in Las Vegas last month, according to arresting documents. Brothers Adam and Daniel Deeg were arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing Eugene Grinnell, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records show.
news3lv.com
Therapist warns of traumatic video after assault of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local therapist is warning people about the mental health impact of watching police brutality videos such as the one with Tyre Nichols. The assault of Nichols has sent shockwaves through the entire country, especially the Black community. Dr. Lawrence Jackson, from theblackmaletherapist.com, said the...
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas asking for public's help locating missing 21-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas needs the public's help locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Zailey Unidad Flores was last heard from on Jan. 12, when she made telephonic contact with a family member claiming she was in Mexico. Officials describe her as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about...
news3lv.com
Man arrested after making shooting threat at local synagogue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local man is facing some severe charges, accused of making terroristic threats against two local synagogues. 37-year-old Michael Sanchez is behind bars in Downtown Las Vegas. Rabbi Shea Harlig of the Chabad of Southern Nevada says Sanchez called the synagogue Sunday morning, saying Jews...
news3lv.com
Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
news3lv.com
Arrests made after popular YouTuber gets into shootout in Henderson home invasion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several people were arrested after a shootout involving a popular YouTube personality in Henderson earlier this month, according to arrest records. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 12 to reports from Cordero Brady that he had been shot by two people, an arrest report from Henderson Police states.
news3lv.com
Reports of GI illnesses under investigation at Tanaka Elementary in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County health officials are helping investigate reports of illnesses at a Las Vegas elementary school. The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed it received the reports from Tanaka Elementary School, located near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads in the southwest valley. In a message...
news3lv.com
Local man turns seven dollar bet into five-digit jackpot at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky local is ending the month on the right foot. On Monday, Rampart Casino took to Twitter to announce the winnings of one Las Vegas man. According to the post, Ashur made a $7.50 bet over the weekend and took home a jackpot worth $17,823.
news3lv.com
Woman dead after shooting in downtown apartment, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting near 3rd Street and Charleston. On Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m., LVMPD reported to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South 3rd Street after a boyfriend called saying "he accidentally shot his girlfriend" inside their apartment.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas MMA fighter battles deadly disease amid family heartbreak
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter is now fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a deadly disease. Ashlee “Mobwife” Gambino rose to social media fame after she would spar with people on Fremont Street. That led to an amateur fight career in the local Tuff-N-Uff promotion.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Families looking to take a vacation this upcoming spring break may want to give Las Vegas a look. In a recent study conducted by Lawn Love, analysts ranked Las Vegas as the 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations. The results were compared to 200 cities...
news3lv.com
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
news3lv.com
Pop-Up Marriage License Office returns at Harry Reid Airport this Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tying the knot in Las Vegas just got easier for the lovebirds headed into the city this Valentine's Day. Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya will open a temporary marriage license office for the fifth year at Harry Reid International Airport starting Thursday, February 2, through Valentine's Day.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway after person shot in North Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a shooting near Las Vegas Blvd. N. and Carey Ave. On Tuesday, at about 7:16 p.m., NLVPD received a report of a shooting near a shopping center in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Blvd. Responding...
news3lv.com
Early bird snags $1 million jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An early bird certainly caught a worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday. A lucky guest was playing the slots inside Caesars Palace at 4 a.m. when they hit a million-dollar jackpot, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Clark...
news3lv.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after SUV crashes into light pole in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and utility box in Summerlin Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 9:09 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Hualapai Way, LVMPD said...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing 22-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV)-- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. LVMPD said Denise Garcia-Garcia, 22, might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Authorities said she was last seen on Monday,...
