Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
3 arrested in Spring Township convenience store robbery
Spring Township Police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery that took place at 7-Eleven, located at 3100 State Hill Road, on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023. Officers were called to the convenience store around 2am for a report of a robbery. The victim, a store clerk, told...
Two Adults and 11 Juveniles Arrested For Gun Store Burglaries
Two adults and 11 juveniles were arrested for multiple gun store robberies in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. This announcement was made last week by authorities in both counties. 93 guns were stolen and only 33 were recovered. That means 60guns are on the streets and they are in stolen status.
Luzerne County man facing drug charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
Norristown woman, mother of gun trafficker, draws prison for doing son’s ‘dirty work’
NORRISTOWN — The mother of the mastermind behind a multi-county gun trafficking network has joined her son in prison for facilitating the illegal sale of firearms during a scheme that prosecutors said allowed her to do “the dirty work” her son couldn’t do while he was behind bars.
‘I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming.’ Easton homicide trial is underway.
Jahrod Kearney came home with blood stains on his shirt and shoes, according to the woman with whom he shared a home. She will testify that Kearney said that night, “I killed Ricky Hunter. He had it coming,” according to Northampton County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Blake.
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
Ax-wielding Bethlehem Township man claims self-defense in shotgun murder trial
Both the prosecutor and defense attorney agree Bethlehem Township resident Joshua Leone was chopping up furniture in his driveway with a hatchet and a machete on the day he killed his neighbor and friend. They also agree Kenneth Pickell wandered across the street on Feb. 23, 2021, struck up a...
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police
That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
Trenton stabbing suspect in custody
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pottsville Man Facing Charges After Leading Police on Peach Mountain Pursuit
A Pottsville man is facing charges after he led State Police on a pursuit on Peach Mountain last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 11:20pm, Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue in Norwegian Township.
Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops
ALLENTOWN, PA – Police in Allentown responding to a disturbance call on Sunday ended up chasing down a man armed with a gun. In the area of South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street, Officer Cody Gonzalez of the Allentown Police Department observed a disturbance between individuals on Sunday at approximately 12:16 AM. While investigating the incident, an officer witnessed an adult male pulling out a handgun. He proceeded to run from the officer. The adult male discarded a firearm which was recovered. The firearm had an obliterated serial number. The suspect was located near the scene and apprehended. James The post Allentown police capture man who pulled gun on cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two accused in Pottstown fatal shooting make first appearances in county court
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia teenager entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges in connection with the alleged gunshot slaying of a man during what prosecutors alleged was a botched robbery attempt of another male in Pottstown. Jahme Barnes, 17, of the 1000 block of West Cambria Street, making her...
Saudi national who stole N.J. school bus had ‘jihad’ journals, feds say
A 22-year-old Saudi national charged with stealing a Livingston school bus and driving it to Pennsylvania before abandoning it earlier this month left behind journals containing writings about jihad and a variety of threats against Jews and police officers, federal officials said Monday. The investigation into Bader Alzahrani , 22,...
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
Police searching for former Wendy's employee accused of pointing gun at ex-coworkers
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department (NWRPD) is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at his former co-workers. The search for Julian Knight, 20, began after an alleged incident at his former place of work, a Wendy's in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County.
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Lehigh County crash
The Lehigh County coroner has identified the two men killed Sunday in a crash on Hamilton Boulevard/ Route 222 in Lehigh County. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, died Sunday afternoon in the crash at Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township, the coroner said.
