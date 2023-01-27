Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bucs' Top QB Options in 2023 Free Agency, Draft After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Even though it was expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would need a new quarterback next season, Tom Brady confirmed it on Wednesday by announcing his retirement. In a video posted on Twitter, Brady said he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL. This is shaping up to...
Broncos' Blockbuster Trade for Sean Payton Will Revive Franchise, Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos have found the answer to uplift their proud franchise and star quarterback, Russell Wilson, who's coming off his worst NFL season. His name is Sean Payton. On Tuesday, the Broncos came to an agreement on a trade deal with the New Orleans Saints for Payton, who's under contract with the latter club. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver will send a 2023 first-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) and its 2024 second-rounder to New Orleans for Payton and a 2024 third-rounder.
Contracts Bears Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason
The Chicago Bears should be one of the most active NFL teams this offseason. Chicago owns the most salary-cap space in the league, per Spotrac, which should allow it to add help for Justin Fields in all areas of the offense. Even though the cap space is there, the Bears...
Report: Matt Rhule Alleges Panthers Owe Him Around $5M in Severance in Lawsuit
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired months ago, but he reportedly isn't going away quietly. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rhule has filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers alleging that the franchise has refused to pay him his severance compensation that is worth nearly $5 million.
49ers' DeMeco Ryans Reportedly Drops Out of Broncos HC Mix amid Texans Rumors
The next head coach of the Denver Broncos reportedly will not be DeMeco Ryans. According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator told the AFC West team he is not interested in the vacancy. This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Houston...
Aaron Rodgers and Top QB Options for Raiders, 49ers, Jets After Tom Brady Retires
Tom Brady's retirement announcement shocked the football world on Wednesday, and it also removed one of the top names from the quarterback market this offseason. With teams like the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders all likely seeking upgrades under center, they will now turn their attention to signal-callers like Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Six NFL Teams Positioned to Make Major Leaps in 2023 Offseason
The 2023 NFL offseason is underway now for all but two teams. And with a lull between the conference championship games and Super Bowl week in Arizona, this seems like an appropriate time to take a broad look at the long winter and spring that awaits squads that weren't as fortunate as the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
3 Instant Reactions to Tom Brady's Buccaneers Retirement
The future Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, posting a video of himself announcing his departure from football—exactly one year after he posted his initial farewell. Brady finishes his career holding essentially every passing record in the books and has the best success rate of any...
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Colin Kaepernick's Game-Worn 49ers Jersey from 2013 NFL Playoffs to Be Auctioned
An autographed game-worn Colin Kaepernick jersey from the 2013 NFC divisional round is up for auction. Heritage Auctions listed the item with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000. That game was arguably the defining performance of...
NFL Fans Question Tom Brady Retiring Again Exactly 1 Year After 1st Announcement
For the second year in a row, Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Not everyone is convinced this time around. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his news Wednesday in a short video posted to social media:. It came exactly one year after Brady said goodbye last time, on Feb....
Raiders Must Pay Derek Carr's Full 2023 Salary If He's Seriously Injured at Pro Bowl
Derek Carr isn't joining the ever-growing list of quarterbacks to skip out on the Pro Bowl, and that's likely making the Las Vegas Raiders very nervous. Carr's $32.9 million salary for the 2023 season is guaranteed for injury, and the NFL's collective bargaining agreement covers players who are injured in the Pro Bowl. So while the Raiders shut down their longtime quarterback in anticipation of trading him this offseason, they could have to foot the bill if Carr suffers a serious injury.
Predicting the Landing Spot for the Top 2023 NFL Free Agent at Every Position
The weeks leading to NFL free agency are loaded with wishes and prayers about landing a top player on the market. Unfortunately for many fans, several of these dreams will go unfulfilled. Top free agents may return to their previous teams, or a franchise might move in a different direction—maybe not even pursue the player.
Vote for NFC North's Non-QB MVP
