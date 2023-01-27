Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of throwing rocks through US Attorney's office glass
A Buffalo man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he threw a rock through the glass door of the US Attorney’s Office Sunday, then doing it again a day later.
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
Attorney Elmore: "Body cameras a huge advancement in policing, but not enough in Nichols case"
Buffalo attorney John Elmore discusses the impact of police body cameras and other surveillance video in the Tyre Nichols case. He considers body cams a huge advancement when it comes to police reform. But not enough in the Nichols case.
Incarcerated man accused of assault in holding center again
Wright is currently being held without bail following an arrest in August on assault and sexual abuse charges.
Man sentenced for killing bicyclist while driving high on cannabis
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning for killing a bicyclist, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Zaire Pittman, formerly of Cheektowaga, was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to the following charges: -Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, one count-Driving while ability impaired by a drug, […]
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal 2021 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in the city, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Steven L. Tyler, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in December 2022. Officials say that at […]
Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
Man wanted for slashing tires facing charges in separate stabbing case
A Rochester man faces multiple charges in connection to three separate incidents in Buffalo dating back to July 2022.
Buffalo man arrested after allegedly throwing a rock at the United States Attorney’s Office twice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney District of New York Office said a man is now in jail after allegedly throwing a rock at its office space on Monday. According to the release, around 2:45 a.m., Jones Ricky Woods allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door of the United States Attorney’s Office on Delaware Avenue.
chautauquatoday.com
Investigators search two apartments in Jamestown for narcotics
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two locations in Jamestown Monday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, detectives searched the lower apartment at 144 Park Street and located two individuals inside, along with 11 grams of fentanyl and a large amount of packaging materials. Police say charges regarding this address are forthcoming. Detectives also searched the upper apartment at 116 Park Street and located two individuals, 22-year-old Karielys Reyes and a two-year-old child. Police also seized 505 grams of cocaine and a quantity of cash. They also noted that the apartment was in "deplorable" condition, primarily from animal excretions. Reyes was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where she is being held pending arraignment on a charge of endangering the welfare of child. Police say the toddler was turned over to a family member. At the same time, Jamestown Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Foote Avenue near Jamestown High School. 21-year-old Jamere Maisonet, who was listed on the search warrant, was taken into custody. Maisonet will be facing federal charges, which will be announced at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators and the Jamestown Fire Department.
wesb.com
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
Lockport man accused of DWI, crashing into house
No one in either the vehicle or home was injured.
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting on Keppel Street
The shooting occurred in November 2021 and he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in December 2022.
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
wnypapers.com
Serial rapist to serve 20 years in prison for attacks on 3 women
Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that 23-year-old Daquawn D. Mike of Niagara Falls was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.
Former BPD officer accused of harassing officers investigating break-in
A former Buffalo police officer is accused of harassing officers who were investigating a break-in on Bailey Avenue.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
Former BPD officer facing charges related to looting investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Police officer is facing charges for allegedly harassing police during a looting investigation during the December blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Police say that on Christmas Day around 10:50 p.m., 55-year-old Cariol Horne obstructed police officers while they were conducting interviews related to an […]
investigativepost.org
Government meetings are secret – and legal
A new report finds many county legislatures in New York State sometimes meet behind closed doors thanks to a loophole in the Open Meetings Law. Erie County is among them. State law mandates that local legislative bodies conduct their business in public. But a loophole allows elected officials to caucus in private, and a new report finds that many legislative bodies do.
Comments / 13