Iggy Pop: Every Loser review – a celebrity rocker group hug
The veteran showman’s 19th album is slick, tuneful and big on star guests, yet feels like a step backwards. More than half a century into his career, Iggy Pop now takes many forms. To most he remains the proto-punk showman who used to roll around in broken glass or crowd-surf covered in peanut butter. His early records with the Stooges on the 1960s/70s cusp remain some of the most influential in the canon – documents of devil-may-care nihilism that provided a scuzzy counterweight to the era of peace and love. Others immortalise Iggy in the 70s alongside his buddies David Bowie and Lou Reed, a triad of exalted reprobates.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Erin Kinsey Kicks Things Up With Irresistible New Single ‘Boys In Boots’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey is kicking off 2023 on a high note. After wrapping up a landmark year, which included her debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the Texas native is ready to share a brand new single that's already become a fan favorite. Her radio-ready new track "Boys...
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Gene Simmons: Kiss ruled the world by choosing not to play the game
Kiss bassist Gene Simmons says the band's path to mega success without a string of number 1 singles was all part of the plan
Stereogum
Alex Lahey – “Good Time”
Ever since she released her 2019 album The Best Of Luck Club, the arch and shambolic Melbourne rocker Alex Lahey has been cranking out a steady stream of non-album singles. Today, she’s announced plans to release her big follow-up album The Answer Is Always Yes this spring. Lahey recorded the album with producer Jacknife Lee, who’s worked with big dogs like U2 and R.E.M. The LP features “Congratulations” and “Shit Talkin’,” two of the tracks that Lahey has released in the past few months, and it’s also got the brand-new single “Good Time.”
Stereogum
Jana Horn – “After All This Time”
Early last year, the Texas musician reissued her debut album, Optimism, which originally came out in 2018. Today, Horn has announced a new full-length, The Window Is The Dream, which is due out in April. “I wrote Optimism at a very transient time in my life, when I was in...
Stereogum
Desertfest NYC 2023 Has Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze, & More
The heavy-minded Desertfest is returning to New York City for its third edition. Headlining this time around are Melvins, Boris, and Colour Haze. Also on the roster: Truckfighters, 1000mods, White Hils, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grate Bathers, and Spellbook, with more set to be announced at a later date.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “SOS”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. When Rihanna first arrived, nobody had any idea that she was a global pop titan...
Stereogum
Westerman – “CSI: Petralona”
Westerman has announced his sophomore album, An Inbuilt Fault, his follow-up to 2020’s Your Hero Is Not Dead. The London born, Athens, Greece-based musician recorded it with Big Thief’s James Krivchenia and some other musicians out in Los Angeles. He previewed it last fall with “Idol; RE-run,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and today he’s back with another single, “CSI: Petralona.”
Stereogum
sadie – “All Night”
Last summer, Brooklyn producer and songwriter Anna Schwab (aka sadie) released her debut hyperpop EP, Nowhere. Today, she’s announcing her second EP, Tides, which is co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet and comes out April 7. Along with the news is a glitzy, glitchy lead single “All Night.”
Stereogum
yuniVERSE – “l8 nite txts” (Prod. Corin Roddick)
The Indonesian-Australian pop upstart yuniVERSE has released the latest in a series of collaborations with producer Corin Roddick of Purity Ring. After teaming up last year on the companion pieces “F*ck How I Feel” and “wasted,” yuni and Roddick are back today with “l8 nite texts.” The song conjures vibes similar to Purity Ring — holographic vocals, synth-pop beats infused with the prevailing hip-hop sounds of the moment (drill, in this case) — but trades out Megan James’ otherworldly lyrical approach for something more down to earth. Put simply, it’s a song about struggling to cope with a breakup.
Stereogum
Lael Neale – “I Am The River”
In 2021, the minimalist indie rocker Lael Neale released Acquainted With Night, her first album for Sub Pop. Last year, Neale followed that album with the standalone single “Hotline,” and now she’s announced plans to release her second Sub Pop LP Star Eaters Delight this spring. Neale recorded the album with longtime collaborator and Entrance mastermind Guy Blakeslee, and she wrote the album’s songs after leaving LA and moving back to her parents’ farm in Virginia.
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “There Is No Light”
In a few days, Memphis’ Ibex Clone — a new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor — will release their new record All Channels Clear. Earlier in January we heard lead single “Nothing Ever Changes,” and now is sharing another new track, “There Is No Light.”
Stereogum
Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)
Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Balming Tiger – “Trust Yourself”
K-pop supergroup (and Band To Watch) Balming Tiger are not only set to play SXSW 2023, but they’re also currently planning their first full compilation album, which is scheduled to drop in the first half off this year. Today, they’re sharing a bouncy new single, “Trust Yourself,” which a press release claims is meant to send “inspiration to those in need of motivation and comfort.”
