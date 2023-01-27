ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Good riddance to Ron Klain and his ridiculous spin obsession

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFFWW_0kTt5KvV00

The Biden administration’s finally doing something right: saying farewell to Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who’ll step down next week.

After all, when it comes to spinning facts, whitewashing President Joe Biden’s abysmal record and misleading the public, it’s hard to beat Klain.

He’s gotten so infamous for his unhinged tweets and retweets that “The Ruthless” podcast took to featuring a game show mocking them: Hosts had to guess which of four idiotic postings — ludicrously praising Biden, for instance, or blasting conservatives — was not shared by Klain.

The show is now mourning his departure, noting he was “good for content”; it played its parody of the song “Fame,” called “Klain to Fame,” one last time this week.

Just how far did Klain go in misleading Americans? Well, just this week, he shared a doubly false video of Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) claiming Biden “lowered your gas prices and Republicans are upset about it.” And he retweeted liberal pundit Paul Krugman claiming the economy grew 6.7% under Biden, without mentioning that was only because it was recovering from the COVID recession, a recovery that began under Donald Trump.

Klain (who made several appearances in The Post’s Whoppers column highlighting his distortions) also once shared a claim that inflation and supply-chain snags were merely “high class problems” — as if middle- and lower-income families had nothing to worry about. (Eggs are up 57% over a year ago.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdkLa_0kTt5KvV00
Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted a false claim about Biden and gas prices.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/S

Even in his resignation letter, Klain loaded on the spin, praising his boss for passing “the most significant economic recovery legislation since FDR” and managing “the largest land war in Europe since the Truman era.”

Sorry, but that “recovery legislation” was all about spending tax dollars, mostly to benefit Democrats and their allies, and it wound up fueling both inflation and the national debt.

And Biden’s missteps — his botched bugout from Afghanistan and gaffes like the one suggesting a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine would be OK — likely helped spark the Ukraine war by emboldening Vladimir Putin.

Klain’s departure gave the White House a chance to replace him with someone who’d be more honest with Americans. Yet it chose instead failed COVID czar Jeff Zients, who Biden threatens “will continue Ron’s example of smart, steady leadership.” Oy.

Comments / 26

Joseph Hale
3d ago

Another CLOWN will fill his Clown Shoes…. The Freaks and Clowns Administration has many willing applicants!

Reply(1)
10
Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
Popculture

CNN Star Leaving After 20 Years at Network

On Friday, longtime CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced that she is leaving the network after two decades there. Malveaux, 56, has been an investigative reporter as well as an anchor and has done some high-profile political work in her time. She sent a note to her colleagues at the network on Friday which was then published by Ad Week.
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy