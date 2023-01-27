Read full article on original website
Mom's card declined by Costco after she tries convenient shopping: "Sam's Club is the same"
Card declined. It is an embarrassing situation for many shoppers. And a scenario one woman experienced while shopping at Costco. What's worse? Her inconvenience added to the wait time of other consumers behind her.
Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Krispy Kreme Doughnut for FREE – no purchase necessary!. For a limited time, score a FREE Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut online. Must be signed into your account online to snag this freebie. Code seems to be working for ANY doughnut 😉
Starbucks customer slammed for $2 tip refund request: ‘I would die before asking’
A Starbucks customer’s bold request for a tip refund has sparked heated debate. In a TikTok video, now with over 237,000 views since it was posted on Sunday, Starbucks barista Joaquin De La Torre recalled the time his coworker asked him how to refund a customer $2 — because they’d accidentally selected the gratuity option while paying with a credit card. “I’ve never refunded gratuity before … So I’m trying to give him a Service Recovery card — I have no clue what I’m doing,” the coffee shop worker explained. “For, like, ten minutes I’m trying to figure this out because the...
