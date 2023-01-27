Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
PRSA Tri-Cities chapter seeking submissions for awards program
KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program. This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input
Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Budget Committee moves ARPA resolutions forward
ROGERSVILLE — At its last meeting, the Hawkins County Commission Budget Committee voted to move several American Rescue Plan Act-related resolutions forward to be voted on by the full commission in February. Remaining ARPA funds.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools name teachers of the year
Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year. According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.
Johnson City Press
20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has local connection to Kingsport
It was 20 years ago today when Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as they reentered the earth’s atmosphere. Before she died, though, Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, had roots here.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1
Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
Johnson City Press
Dos Gatos Coffee Bar features Milligan student art
In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City will feature artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”. The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday, Feb. 27. The show’s opening night and reception will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday event. This event is free and open to the public.
Johnson City Press
Companies' jargon during emergencies is upsetting
The lack of communication to the public when something’s gone wrong at hazardous industrial sites in the region has us more than a little “upset.”. From the “process upset” — an explosion really — at Eastman Chemical’s coal gasification plant in Kingsport a few years back to the “condition upset” — some sort of injurious chemical reaction — on Monday at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, companies need to stop hiding behind meaningless jargon during emergency situations at these dangerous facilities.
Johnson City Press
Volunteers wanted for Watauga Lake cleanup this Saturday.
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup on Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive. Volunteers are welcome but they need to register for the event...
Johnson City Press
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol names Marina Alvidrez VP of Human Resources
BRISTOL, Va. — The up-and-coming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol has a new Vice President of Human Resources. Marina Alvidrez takes on the position, in which she reports directly to Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser
The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with their second annual “No-Shave Fallvember” campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. Police department employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a solid-colored ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
Johnson City Press
Evidence motions granted in Chandler murder case
WISE – Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago. Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in Tuesday’s hearing by video link from a federal holding facility...
Johnson City Press
Repair work to close section of Bart Green Drive
Bart Green Drive will be closed to traffic at 243 Bart Green Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The road will be closed while Johnson City Water and Sewer Services crews complete repairs to existing sewer structures.
Johnson City Press
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
Johnson City Press
Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs
Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting-edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer...
Johnson City Press
“Come and just have fun” – Skating rink organizes night for special needs folks
NORTON – Jahmal Potter wants everyone to have fun at his business. While his arcade/skating rink/event venue The Great often fills the parking lot and street parking in downtown Norton, Potter said he has found that the normal flash and noise may leave some area residents out of that fun.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Music hosting Isotone
If you have an affinity for eclectic concerts, science or both, then make plans to attend the Isotone concert at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. “Isotone has a double meaning of importance to musicians and scientists. Isotone means...
Johnson City Press
Milligan nursing graduates attain 100% first-time pass rate on national exam
Milligan University’s 2022 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates attained a 100% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, as recently released by the Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN). “I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their...
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Johnson City Press
Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage
KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
Comments / 0