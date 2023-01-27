ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

PRSA Tri-Cities chapter seeking submissions for awards program

KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is seeking submissions for its annual awards program. This year’s program will honor and acknowledge significant works that were created or completed in 2022. An awards dinner and program for the winners will be held in Kingsport on May 2.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools seeks community stakeholder input

Johnson City Schools is asking for community stakeholder input on how the district is spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for a six-month update. The district’s ESSER documents can be viewed by clicking here or visiting www.jcschools.org/ESSER.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Schools name teachers of the year

Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year. According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has local connection to Kingsport

It was 20 years ago today when Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as they reentered the earth’s atmosphere. Before she died, though, Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, had roots here.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1

Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Dos Gatos Coffee Bar features Milligan student art

In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown Johnson City will feature artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”. The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday, Feb. 27. The show’s opening night and reception will be on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday event. This event is free and open to the public.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Companies' jargon during emergencies is upsetting

The lack of communication to the public when something’s gone wrong at hazardous industrial sites in the region has us more than a little “upset.”. From the “process upset” — an explosion really — at Eastman Chemical’s coal gasification plant in Kingsport a few years back to the “condition upset” — some sort of injurious chemical reaction — on Monday at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, companies need to stop hiding behind meaningless jargon during emergency situations at these dangerous facilities.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteers wanted for Watauga Lake cleanup this Saturday.

BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup on Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive. Volunteers are welcome but they need to register for the event...
BUTLER, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Police Department helps local charities with fall fundraiser

The Kingsport Police Department raised $19,000 for local organizations and charities with their second annual “No-Shave Fallvember” campaign. Roughly $13,000 was raised in-house by the department, and the remaining amount was donated by community partners. Police department employees were encouraged to participate by making monthly donations, which would allow them the privilege to sport facial hair, wear blue jeans on Fridays or wear a solid-colored ribbon to raise awareness for a cause.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Evidence motions granted in Chandler murder case

WISE – Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago. Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in Tuesday’s hearing by video link from a federal holding facility...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Repair work to close section of Bart Green Drive

Bart Green Drive will be closed to traffic at 243 Bart Green Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The road will be closed while Johnson City Water and Sewer Services crews complete repairs to existing sewer structures.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley

NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Officials say cutting-edge technology paves the way for innovation and new jobs

Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting-edge of new career and job opportunities. Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Music hosting Isotone

If you have an affinity for eclectic concerts, science or both, then make plans to attend the Isotone concert at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. “Isotone has a double meaning of importance to musicians and scientists. Isotone means...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bays Mountain wolf, Unalii, dies over the weekend

KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Cash, Carter ready to hit the stage

KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage. The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN

