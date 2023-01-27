The lack of communication to the public when something’s gone wrong at hazardous industrial sites in the region has us more than a little “upset.”. From the “process upset” — an explosion really — at Eastman Chemical’s coal gasification plant in Kingsport a few years back to the “condition upset” — some sort of injurious chemical reaction — on Monday at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, companies need to stop hiding behind meaningless jargon during emergency situations at these dangerous facilities.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO