Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Look: Oklahoma's Complete 2023 Football Schedule Is Out

Oklahoma football's 2023 schedule is now out after the Big 12 revealed its conference schedules on Tuesday. The Sooners will open the season up at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. That's the first of three non-conference games to begin the year, with matchups against SMU (Sept. 9) and at ...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Vanderbilt

No. 4 Alabama bounced back in a big way by defeating Vanderbilt, 101-44, on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide responded after losing to Oklahoma over the weekend and recorded its largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent in school history. It also marked the team’s 11th home win of the season, improving to 11-0 and 19-3 (9-0 SEC) overall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Bounces Back In Record Fashion, 101-44 Over Vanderbilt

You wanted bounce-back? How about a Superball dropped from a tall building?. Alabama returned to Coleman Coliseum and to Southeastern Conference play Tuesday and as bad as last week’s loss had been to Oklahoma (93-69), it was washed out in record fashion as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 101-44 win over Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Sooners celebrate the new 3-point GOAT, Taylor Robertson after lopsided victory over TCU

NORMAN, Okla. — Taylor Robertson probably couldn't have drawn up this special evening much more perfectly. In true T. Rob. form, she cashed four more 3's on her way to 18 points, knocked down all six of her free throw tries to go along with three assists and three rebounds, and the Sooners surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time ever in Big 12 play in a 101-78 victory over TCU.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Joel Klatt Reveals His Pick In Alabama vs. Oklahoma Debate

The school that can "claim" Jalen Hurts has been a hot topic of debate over the last few weeks. Hurts started his collegiate career at Alabama before he transferred to Oklahoma when he was benched for Tua Tgaovailoa. He spent three seasons at Alabama and one season at Oklahoma before he was drafted ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic

Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

