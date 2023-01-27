Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
Big 12 Announces 2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule
The new-look schedule has been percolating on the Big 12's back burner for months, but Tuesday, the league finally unveiled an intensely interesting 14-team slate.
Look: Oklahoma's Complete 2023 Football Schedule Is Out
Oklahoma football's 2023 schedule is now out after the Big 12 revealed its conference schedules on Tuesday. The Sooners will open the season up at home against Arkansas State on Sept. 2. That's the first of three non-conference games to begin the year, with matchups against SMU (Sept. 9) and at ...
Oklahoma football: OU hoping Junior Day made big impact on some elite recruits
This past weekend was the first Junior Day of the year as the Oklahoma football program hosted a group of elite 2024 recruiting targets. The OU men’s basketball team even helped out in setting an exhilarating atmosphere by completely dismantling the No, 2 team in the land, delivering a 93-69 beatdown on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
247Sports
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Vanderbilt
No. 4 Alabama bounced back in a big way by defeating Vanderbilt, 101-44, on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide responded after losing to Oklahoma over the weekend and recorded its largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent in school history. It also marked the team’s 11th home win of the season, improving to 11-0 and 19-3 (9-0 SEC) overall.
Alabama Bounces Back In Record Fashion, 101-44 Over Vanderbilt
You wanted bounce-back? How about a Superball dropped from a tall building?. Alabama returned to Coleman Coliseum and to Southeastern Conference play Tuesday and as bad as last week’s loss had been to Oklahoma (93-69), it was washed out in record fashion as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 101-44 win over Vanderbilt.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
247Sports
Sooners' pitch on offensive scheme impresses four-star RB: "It's perfect for me"
Duncanville (Texas) stud Caden Durham dishes on weekend trip to Oklahoma, future visit plans with other powerhouse programs.
247Sports
Sooners celebrate the new 3-point GOAT, Taylor Robertson after lopsided victory over TCU
NORMAN, Okla. — Taylor Robertson probably couldn't have drawn up this special evening much more perfectly. In true T. Rob. form, she cashed four more 3's on her way to 18 points, knocked down all six of her free throw tries to go along with three assists and three rebounds, and the Sooners surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time ever in Big 12 play in a 101-78 victory over TCU.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why 'Old Soul' DL Derrick LeBlanc 'Can See Past Tomorrow'
The Sooners' freshman has the versatility and talent to play a variety of positions, and he has the focus and determination to set goals and get them accomplished.
Joel Klatt Reveals His Pick In Alabama vs. Oklahoma Debate
The school that can "claim" Jalen Hurts has been a hot topic of debate over the last few weeks. Hurts started his collegiate career at Alabama before he transferred to Oklahoma when he was benched for Tua Tgaovailoa. He spent three seasons at Alabama and one season at Oklahoma before he was drafted ...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why RB Kalib Hicks Gives OU a 'Tremendous Amount of Ability'
Thanks to competition from a talented older brother and playing against some of the best high schoolers in America, the Sooners' newest running back may be ready to play now.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
KOCO
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Monday's coverage of winter weather has ended. Click here to see more coverage as a second round of...
Del City, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Del City. The Community Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian Heritage Academy on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The Dale High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Heritage Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dr. Nancy Scheinost, recruited by Dr. Nyla Khan, settles in at Oklahoma City’s Rheumatic Diseases Clinic
Oklahoma City – Dr. Nancy Scheinost recently garnered her state certifications and has settled in at the Rheumatic Diseases Clinic of Oklahoma in the MidTown area. From her previous position in Texas, she was recruited to the clinic by owner Dr. Nyla Khan, who dedicated herself to building for the future the professional setting her late husband, Mohammad Faisal Khan, had established and nurtured. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/rising-after-tragedy-rheumatic-diseases-clinic-names-new-lead-physician-together-for-a-stronger-future/article_85c052fa-5a1e-11ed-ba2b-bf8705ef16c8.html ) Dr. Scheinost is a good fit, it seems, as she combines traditional medical insights into the range of inflammatory diseases with innovative “functional medicine” approaches focused on the whole person. Scheinost gained much of...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0